We love pager hacks. One of our earliest head-slappers was completely reverse-engineering a restaurant pager’s protocol, only to find out that it was industry-standard POCSAG. Doh!
[Jelmer] apparently scratches the same itch, but in the Netherlands where the FLEX protocol is more common. In addition to walking us through all of the details of the FLEX system, he bought a FLEX pager, gutted it, and soldered on an ATMega328 board and an ESP8266. The former does the FLEX decoding, and the latter posts whatever it hears on his local network.
These days, we’re sure that you could do the same thing with a Raspberry Pi and SDR, but we love the old-school approach of buying a pager and tapping into its signals. And it makes a better stand-alone device with a lot lower power budget. If you find yourself in possession of some old POCSAG pagers, you should check out [Jelmer]’s previous work: an OpenWRT router that sends pages.
3 thoughts on “FLEX Pager Protocol in Depth”
One time at a garage sale there were endless pagers, a dollar each. I assumed they were low end superregenerative pagers, from the price and quantity. So I only bought 2 or 3. A disappointment when I got home, they were superhet. I should have bought more, at a dollar a steal of a price for receiver in that frequency range. This was about 20 years ago, maybe a bit less.
Micheal
I love garage sales, I got 3 multimeters that retail for $70 each at one recently. I paid $10 for the lot ($3.3333 each). And now the idea of paying a repeating decimal price is messing with my head…
So if restaurant pagers are POCSAG “The next question is inevitable. How much havoc would ensue if someone were to loop through all 262,144 possible addresses and send a message like this? I’ll leave it as hypothetical.”
(From http://www.windytan.com/2013/09/the-burger-pager.html)
If you see a people with SDR dongles in your coffee shop, don’t be surprised at what’s next…