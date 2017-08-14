Composting serves an important purpose in our society, reusing our food scraps and yard waste to fertilize gardens rather than fill up landfills. Knowing that most people don’t compost, [Darian Johnson] set out to create a Arduino-controlled composting system to make it as simple as possible. It monitors your bin’s moisture, temperature, and gas emissions to ensure it’s properly watered and aerated.
[Darian]’s project combines a MQ4 gas sensor that detects combustible gas, a soil moisture sensor, and a temperature and humidity probe. The nearby water reservoir is monitored by an ultrasonic sensor that keeps track of the water level; a pump triggered by a TIP120 turns on the water. Meanwhile, a servo-controlled vent keeps the air flowing just right.
The Smart Composting System sounds like it would be useful to home gardeners; it’s a Best Product finalist in the 2017 Hackaday Prize.
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Smart Composting System”
Maybe a lot don’t compost because a lot don’t, or can’t garden?
While composting is a “noble” effort, using a fan and pump to hydrate and aerate the bin seems a bit of overkill.
Granted, I do not mix my compost heap as often as needed, (it should be done every other day for a week and every third day the second week) nor do I cover mine to keep it from getting too wet or dry, I don’t see the need to automate the process for such a small batch.
Right now I have melons and potatoes growing in my heap, so I won’t be mixing it again until after harvest.