Fail of the Week: How Not to Repair a MagSafe Charging Cable

So I made an awful, kludgey, “there I fixed it” level repair, and I need to come clean. This is really a case of an ill-advised ground.
My thirteen-year-old daughter asked for help repairing her Macbook charging cable. Macbook chargers really aren’t meant to flex around a lot, and if you’re the kind of person who uses the laptop on, well, the lap, with the charger in, it’s gonna flex. Sooner or later the insulation around the plug housing, where it plugs into the laptop, cracks and the strands of wire can be seen. This type of cable consists of an insulated lead wire surrounded by a stranded ground wire. The problem with this configuration is that the stranded ground also gets flexed until it breaks, one strand at a time, until the cable stops working.
So it was with my daughter’s Macbook cable. I didn’t have the money to buy her a new one, and I figured we could repair the break. We busted out her WLC100 and sat down to get our solder on. She started off working while I supervised, then I took over later on.
We began by using an Xacto to cut away enough insulation to expose about half an inch of the stranded wire. We pulled the wire away from the insulated lead wire and twisted it into a single stranded wire parallel to the lead wire. Grabbing for the iron, we tinned the ground and soldered a length of 22-gauge solid wire to it. The way the ground connects to the plug is by passing through a conductive ring. My idea was to solder the other end of the 22-gauge wire to the metal ring. Here’s where things started to go wrong. This is, by the way, the part where I took over so you can blame me and not my kid.
My daughter was using the WLC100’s default tip. I should have grabbed my own iron, a WES51, or at least swapped in its ninja-sharp tip. The WLC100’s default tip is a big fat wedge and it was too big to put next to the plug, and the conductive ring quickly got covered in melted plastic and I couldn’t solder anything to it. Worse, I had accidentally burned through the insulation protecting the lead wire, and had to cover it in electrical tape.
What now? We were left with not being able to use the cable at all. One option was to wait until the goop had cooled and burnish it clean with a Dremel, then attempt to re-solder using an appropriate tip. However, that sounded like a lot of work. The solid wire was still securely soldered to the ground, so instead of trying to attach it to the cable side of the plug, I could connect it to the computer side, by shoving it into the socket alongside the plug. The business end of the plug has a big silver ground surrounding small gold positive leads, and touching the ground with the wire should work just fine, right?
It did. The computer charged up as happy as you’d like. And yet, I was left with the distinct feeling the solution could have been, I don’t know, cleaner. Certainly, the iFixit route shown here comes out much cleaner by sliding off the housing, clipping the damaged wire, and beginning anew. Clean as this is, it’s just waiting to happen the same way again.
So, brethren and sistren, lay on with brickbats and tell what I did wrong. What approaches have you used to fix cables broken where they meet the plug housing, and how do you improve the situation for the future?
14 thoughts on “Fail of the Week: How Not to Repair a MagSafe Charging Cable”
The first error was to use an Apple product :-P
Should have removed the MagSafe port and replaced with a barrel plug : )
I have done this with a number of “too clever” plugs that overcomplicate the standard.
Couldn’t help it, could you?
Got to agree with that, the only good thing that IMHO comes from apple products is these good videos from Louis Rossmann ( https://www.youtube.com/user/rossmanngroup ) on repairing what Apple says is unrepairable.
But when you do get around to fixing this plug right, heat shrink a couple zip tie tails, some stiff tubing or even multiple layers of heatshrink to the end of the cable where it goes under the clamp to a half inch or so out, reduce the stress at the connection and it will last much longer.
As ugly as this is, I don’t think it’s a fail, because it _worked_.
The apple design is criminal – I’ve lost count of the number of power supplies I’ve had to replace for my employees. Even more wicked is the USB-C stuff – Apple’s USB C “Power supply” — which is by no means cheap — doesn’t even come supplied with the cable to connect to the computer!!
It’s a really common problem with the magsafe connectors. I’m not even sure that repair is sensibly possible.
Perhaps prevention is better in this case, with some kind of reinforcement before it breaks?
Sounds like this might be possible with some sort of snap-in shell with a strain relief. Might be a good exercise for the 3d printer crowd here.
You could source a new cable, and splice it to yours. Also, the new cables have the connector in a 90 degree positioin, so it gets somehow a little less flexing.
This. Replacement cords with pigtails are available for <$10 on eBay. I can't vouch for their legitimacy, but since they're just two wires and a plug, I'd be less concerned.
I'd probably cut the original cord and install an inline barrel jack, rather than try to pry open the AC brick.
I’m going to summarise for everyone. Fuck you Apple. $250 billion dollars in the bank ooo that’s a great indicator of value for money products. Once again, Fuck off Apple.
Oh I’m in a bad mood. Wish there was a delete button. The internet is not a place for emotion.
Cord wrapping!
Most likely the cord is victim of wrapping the cord around the body of what it is connected to. This bends sharply at the end breaking insulation, then there is a twist as well because of the rotation of the hand about the device. Power tools get this often with people who have this “neatness” factor. The cord is trussed up on a saw like a roast turkey! It sits for 23 hours in stress and then a little use (no harm) then it gets it again.
Stop wrapping cords.
These new magsafe connectors (magsafe 2), really suck, because the stick out too far from the laptop, and are always being knocked out of the jack when I use it on my lap. My old MacBook had the older Magsafe 1 connector which only stuck out from the laptop 1/4 inch or so, because the cable enters the connector on the side, parallel to the side of the laptop, instead of perpendicular to it. I’d love to meet whomever made that decision to change this and kick them in the soft parts.