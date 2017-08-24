Ask Hackaday: Saving The World With Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Men

This is a solution to global warming. This solution will also produce electricity, produce rain in desertified areas, and transform the Sahara into arable land capable of capturing CO2. How is this possible? It’s simple: all we need to do is build a five-kilometer tall, twenty-meter wide chimney. Hot air, warmed by the Earth’s surface, will enter the base of the chimney and flow through turbines, generating electricity. From there, air will rise through the chimney, gradually cooling and transferring energy from the atmosphere at Earth’s surface to five kilometers altitude. This is the idea behind the Super Chimney, It’s an engineering concept comparable to building a dam across the Strait of Gibraltar, a system of gigantic mirrors in Earth’s orbit, or anything built under an Atoms for Peace project. In short, this is fringe engineering.
This is also, ‘saving the world with wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube men.’
The idea of building tens of thousands of fabric chimneys, placing them all around the globe, and cooling the Earth while sequestering carbon dioxide is fantastic. Ideas are simple, implementation is something else entirely. There are also obvious problems with the physics presented in the Super Chimney presentation, but these problems don’t actually make a Super Chimney impossible. We need more eyes on this, so we’re opening this one up as an Ask Hackaday. What do you think of this audacious scheme, and is it even possible?
Actually Building the Tube Man
Before we get to the science of the Super Chimney, attention must be paid to the engineering and construction of this bizarre device.
The Super Chimney would be the tallest man-made structure on the planet. It would be made out of fabric — specifically, the same material used for hot air balloons, sourced from AliBaba. At the base of the structure are several openings lined with air turbines to produce electricity. At the top of the chimney, air is redirected downwards by a ‘mushroom cap’ to provide lift.
This is an exceptional engineering project. A single Super Chimney would require 300,000 square meters of fabric, a tremendous amount of land for the proposed guy wires, and the initial erection of the Super Chimney would mean carrying 112 tons to an altitude of 5 kilometers. Lifting the Super Chimney is actually easy when your tongue is planted firmly in your cheek — it only requires building the largest hot air balloon ever made. A dozen of the largest helicopters ever made or a pair of the largest airships currently flying could lift the Super Chimney.
If this is starting to sound dumb, you’re right. However, we’re only dealing with the crazy and impractical right now, and not the impossible. We’re not even dealing with zoning, land use rights, or FAA clearance at this point. What about the science?
Someone Failed a Physics Exam
The key scientific concept of the Super Chimney is adiabatic cooling. That’s a link to a Wikipedia page, the text of which contains a bit of the script for the Super Chimney video. The basic idea of the Super Chimney is as follows: hot air, warmed by the Earth’s surface, is drawn into the chimney. The hot air rises through the chimney. The pressure on the hot air rising through the chimney decreases, allowing it to expand. Since the hot air is contained in a chimney, it has nowhere to expand and simply speeds up when traveling through the chimney. When the hot air gets to the top of the chimney, it’s traveling at 500 km/h. If you put some turbines at the base of the chimney, you’ll be able to generate about 100 Megawatts of power.
However, the video for the Super Chimney uses a slightly incorrect analysis for why the chimney works. The word ‘adiabatic’ is used and gets a few points for that. The Wikipedia explanation of ‘parcels of air’ is still used, though. The correct way of analyzing the Super Chimney is continuously, and the air pressure doesn’t change anyway; atmospheric pressure is, as always, a function of the column of air.
How Do You Analyze This?
And so we come to the Ask Hackaday segment of this post. How, exactly, do you analyze this very interesting physics problem? If I had to throw out a few ideas for this problem, we’re dealing with an increase in air speed throughout the Super Chimney, so Bernoulli’s principle will come into effect. Additionally, what happens when the Super Chimney is sitting in a temperature inversion, or when the atmosphere at the surface is cooler than the atmosphere at altitude?
This is one of the weirder engineering debunkings we’ve ever seen. We know the Batterizer is a terrible idea simply by looking at datasheets. A Solar Roadway is dumb because tires like traction. A five kilometer tall wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man is so far outside the usual set of problems that it seems no one has any idea where to start. So what say you, Hackaday? What do you make of this idea? Is there a seed of an idea that could do something amazing — with the realities of execution just needing to be solved? Are there assumptions with fundamental flaws that make this impossible?
9 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Saving The World With Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Men”
I’m confused. Why does the “hot air” enter the chimney in the first place? Usually it’s because there is something burning at the bottom… is the tube made of vantablack or something?
In fact, the author mentions this in the “principle” section …
“In a conventional chimney, like one in a house, the difference in temperatures is maintained by burning some fuel.”
… but never actually goes on to explain how the Super Chimney will work with this difference in temperatures. You have to START with an imbalance and then MAINTAIN it. When the fire in my fireplace burns out, the air doesn’t keep flowing! Making the chimney taller won’t make any difference.
If you fill a hot air balloon with air, no matter how tall, it doesn’t just magically start to rise. You have to heat the air inside. You can make a Solar Balloon with a dark material to capture heat, and probably some elaborate scheme to have it rise then fall and spin a turbine in the process, but why not just put a solar panel on the ground instead?
tl;dr Engineering issues aside: the core problem is that the author expects that air will flow through this chimney and spin the turbines, but there is no plausible reason why the ground-level air would “prefer” to go up the chimney instead of just… floating up there in the atmosphere.
Your dozen helicopters will lift the cap to space, release it, and it will fall majestically to the ground.
Wikipedia has an article on the “Solar Updraft Tower”, which covers the same idea, but makes far more sense.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_updraft_tower
Essentially, the tower is only the half of it (and you build it out of something sensible, like insulated concrete or whatever). There is a wide “solar collector” area, essentially a massive greenhouse, surrounding the chimney. This captures sunlight and heats the air to a much higher temperature than the surrounding atmosphere at ground level, causing the air to “want” to escape up the chimney, and spin a turbine in the process.
Of course, one wonders why a solar panel might not achieve the same effect, but there are maybe engineering or reliability concerns that this addresses.
The first answer nails it: The problem is the Super Chimney is dependent on the temperature and pressure inside the chimney being different from the air outside it. For hot air to rise, it needs to be hotter relative to the air surrounding it so that the less dense; otherwise you have simply put a dividing wall with equal air conditions on both sides and there will be no movement. If the goal is to use solar heating to create a temperature difference, I’d have to run the math to see how much heating can be done, but there’s an obvious problem – once the sun sets, your solar chimney falls down, and you have to put it back up every morning!
While the air maybe moving at 500km/h, it’s still going to contain moisture, and as it cools that moisture is going to have to go somewhere. I’m imagining it’ll condense on the tube, and being fabric be absorbed, only to freeze solid due to the lower temperatures and so make the tube heavier… Then the built up of ice will either cause the entire thing to collapse, or the air to slow down causing even more ice to form?
Of course, I maybe entirely wrong too, please let me know!
So a wind turbine with a vertical axis built at sufficient altitude, spinning due to convection effects wouldn’t do this without a constraining fabric tube?
Convective airflow can pull air horizontally close to the ground, which will make constructing the thing a lot easier, and could harvest horizontal gradient winds due to high and low pressure differential, plus a bit of Coriolis. Pity nobody’s putting those up as they could be really handy. Oh, wait….
Descriptions I’ve seen of this previously included a large greenhouse structure at the bottom which heated the air to cause it to rise. I think it was supposed to be used for farming too, possibly you could harvest the water coming back down the chimney when the air cooled.
It seems it would be cheaper to just build hollow skyscrapers at much lower elevations in the city where the impact would directly be felt, and the power would be of some use. The only constraint would be height and noise. I don’t know the effects of a 100m-600m cooling chimney. It won’t be as effective as the super chimney, but it would be much cheaper.