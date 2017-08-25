Hackaday Prize Entry: CPAP Humidifier Monitor Alarm

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines can be life-changing for people with sleep apnea. [Scott Clandinin] benefits from his CPAP machine and devised a way to improve his quality of life even further with a non-destructive modification to monitor his machine’s humidifier.
With a CPAP machine, all air the wearer breathes is air that has gone through the machine. [Scott]’s CPAP machine has a small water reservoir which is heated to humidify the air before it goes to the wearer. However, depending on conditions the water reservoir may run dry during use, leading to the user waking up dried out and uncomfortable.
To solve this in a non-invasive way that required no modifications to the machine itself, [Scott] created a two-part device. The first part is a platform upon which the CPAP machine rests. A load cell interfaced to an HX711 Load Cell Amplifier allows an Arduino Nano to measure the mass of the CPAP machine plus the integrated water reservoir. By taking regular measurements, the Arduino can detect when the reservoir is about to run dry and sound an alarm. Getting one’s sleep interrupted by an alarm isn’t a pleasant way to wake up, but it’s much more pleasant than waking up dried out and uncomfortable from breathing hot, dry air for a while.
The second part of the device is a simple button interfaced to a hanger for the mask itself. While the mask is hung up, the system is idle. When the mask is removed from the hook, the system takes measurements and goes to work. This makes activation hassle-free, not to mention also avoids spurious alarms while the user removes and fills the water reservoir.
Non-invasive modifications to medical or other health-related devices is common, and a perfect example of nondestructive interfacing is the Eyedriveomatic which won the 2015 Hackaday Prize. Also, the HX711 Load Cell Amplifier has an Arduino library that was used in this bathroom scale refurb project.
4 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: CPAP Humidifier Monitor Alarm”
Isn’t this a good solution to the wrong problem? The real problem is either that the reservoir itself is too small to last the night and/or the user hasn’t checked the reservoir before use.
A better application would warn the user at the start that the reservoir needs filling so that the user is not woken because the reservoir is low.
Did anybody else think at first that this was a way to somehow combine cigar storage with a CPAP machine or monitor their cigars using a CPAP machine?
Strange that the actual functionality isn’t built into what is most likely at least a $1000+ medical device as a standard thing that it should be monitoring to function optimally?
Seems like it should hold enough water to make it through the night. Just make sure it is topped off before going to bed and the fancy electronics are pointless
These things can hold plenty of water but many users (myself included) only put in one or two night’s worth. Reason 1: the water gets funky fast. Reason 2: you have to use distilled water.
One modification I’d consider is measuring how much water is used, on average, during one night, and set the system to sound the alarm during the day if the water is below that level. One could also replace the alarm with an indicator LED, which presumably the user would notice before going to bed, which would remove the need of detecting the right time to sound the alarm.