Britain Invented Rock-N-Roll, And Other Stories

An elderly relative of mine used to get irate at the BBC news. When our Prime Minister [Edward Heath] or another of her bêtes noirs of the day came on, she’d rail at the radio or the TV, expressing her views to them in no uncertain terms. It taught a young me a lot about the futility of shouting at the telly, as well as about making a spectacle of oneself.
The other evening though I found myself almost at the point of shouting at a TV programme, and since it’s one with a clear message about technology I feel it’s worth sharing here. The programme in question was one of the Impossible Engineering series, and it was talking about the technology behind the International Space Station. It was recent enough to include last year’s mission involving [Tim Peake], so it was by no means a show dredged from the archives.
All very well, you say. Impossible Engineering‘s format of looking at a modern engineering marvel and tracing the historical roots of some of its innovations would find fertile ground in the ISS, after all it’s one of our most impressive achievements and could easily provide content for several seasons of the show. And I’ll give them this, they did provide an interesting episode.
The trouble was, they made an omission. And it wasn’t just a slight omission, one of those minor cock-ups that when we Hackaday scribes make them the commenters pounce upon with glee, this one was a doozy. They managed to fill an hour of television talking about space stations and in particular a space station that was assembled by multiple countries under an international co-operation, without mention of any of the Russian technology that underpins much of its design. An egregious example among many was their featuring a new Boeing capsule designed to touchdown on land rather than on water as a novel invention, when as far as I am aware every Russian capsule ever made has performed a land-based touchdown.
Think about it for a moment. If you don’t know the history of human space exploration and the long progression of Soviet and Russian space stations over the decades that provided so much of the science and engineering on which the ISS bases its success, let me put this in earth-bound terms. It’s the equivalent of the BBC producing a show about the genesis of rock-n-roll music couched entirely in terms of [Tommy Steele], [Cliff Richard], and [Johnny Hallyday], with no mention of people like [Chuck Berry], [Little Richard], [Rosetta Tharpe], or [Elvis Presley]. If they say it’s true on the TV it must be true, right, but it wouldn’t make it any less ludicrous a portrayal of events.
It’s an unfortunate tendency that seems to exist worldwide, that of allowing national pride or even politics to dictate our narrative when it comes to technological advances. Before anyone starts pointing the finger, writing this from the United Kingdom I’m painfully aware that Brits are as bad at this as anyone else, for example when it comes to the invention of radar, or the jet engine. But when it comes to our collective achievements in space it would be nice to think we might have left some of that behind, and that’s not simply my perspective because the UK is the only country to have had a successful space programme and then cancelled it. The key word in the name of the ISS is international, and that means it would not be the craft it is without the contributions from both sides of the old Iron Curtain including mine. It shouldn’t matter whether your space hero is [Gagarin], [Shepard], or [Yang], or even [Kirk], [Dobraydushev], or [Lister], that point should be self-evident to anybody taking even the most cursory look at the field.
I was going to make a point about the children of the Apollo era having much in common with those of the Voskhod or Salyut eras in being enticed into science or engineering by the incredible achievements of the NASA and Soviet space programmes. But perhaps it’s better to refer to the fictional space heroes instead.
Television is a powerful medium, and when it gets technology coverage right it can probably inspire far more effectively than even a real space mission on the news. The Star Trek future was the place you wanted to live in, with an international crew from a world that sourced its technology from all corners of the map. By comparison the Impossible Engineering episode was certainly inspiring, but it is ironic that it seemed more fictional in its description of a real spacecraft than the entirely fictional show set several centuries hence. The producers squandered their opportunity to properly tell the story of one of our most impressive achievements, and while this piece is based upon one episode of a single show it’s symptomatic of a wider dumbing-down of the way our culture treats this part of itself.
It looks as though I’ll be doing a lot more shouting at the telly if I watch many more episodes of that particular show, but if nothing positive came of the experience it would leave this piece only as an epic rant. I must credit my colleague and editor [Mike Szczys] for providing an inspiring way forward, and suggesting that if more conventional media refuses to stand as witness to great achievements in the world of engineering, science, and technology, then perhaps we should do it for them. Tell us your favourite engineering achievements, the ones that inspired you and made you take this path, and we’ll use them for a series of features. As always, the comments await.
Meanwhile, did I ever tell you about the role of [Chas & Dave] in the early days of hip-hop? Someone ought to make a TV programme about it.
7 thoughts on “Britain Invented Rock-N-Roll, And Other Stories”
I think the story of the space station is more impressive if you look at the simple fact that all the nations cooperated and it all works at some level. It does look like a space camel and I’m not sure how much longer it will stay together but still…it exists and that’s counts for some reason for hope on our big blue dot called Earth.
Western media in particular are guilty of this. For example I remember watching “world news” on CNN about 10 years ago: two stories were about George Bush visiting Iraq and a tornado in Texas. World news ?!?
“Technical” reports are often similar, like the ISS in the case that you just mentioned. They would say: “this morning, a Soyuz capsule has blasted off from Kazakhstan towards the ISS with 2 astronauts on board.” They are very careful not to mention Russia in any way. Shameful.
Historical twisting is visible everyday on “historical” TV channels. When they talk about WW2 for example, it is a must to mention Holocaust and D-day landings, which accounted for maybe 7 million dead together. Very rarely they mention the other 53 million dead, and where and how did they die.
Inspiring for me? Reading about the space exploration from 1960s and 1970s books and magazines, appearance of personal computing in the 1970s and 1980s, and the joy of 1st successful electronic device that I have built myself. And people like Nikola Tesla, Steve Wozniak, and Voja Antonic. Many other influences as well, obviously.
Big flaw with a lot of these programmes is that they’re often sponsored by the subject matter. They’re advertorials, not journalism or honest research.
Excellent article Jenny…you are exactly right.
Shhh! Here in the states ignorant nationalism is the biggest driver of what little public support space exploration gets. If you want to see any budget at all for this nation contributing to the advancement of our species then let the rubes think we invented the wheel too!
So very right Jenny. Also Miroslav, that would be why this particular US citizen gets his news from not only US news outlets, but BBC and CBC as well. Still a bit stilted to english speaking world, but a bit better.
As a kid, I was inspired by the Mercury Seven, Gemini, and Apollo. When I figured out a wimply little asthmatic kid wasn’t going to become an astronaut, I settled on working in a couple of related fields, one engineering, one science. The engineering panned out. ;)
Early in my career I worked on bits that are today flying on ISS. Boring bits, but they are on orbit. Today as I enter the last third of my working life, I’m peripherally involved in elements of the Deep Space Network, which there have been some articles about here. Amazing technology, made even more so by understanding just how hard some of it is.
A few years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting an astronaut. A guy who should inspire every one of us. A farm kid who dropped out of high school and went on to fly several Shuttle missions, Storey Musgrave, the guy the sent to fix Hubble the first time. Storey likes to point out that they didn’t send the guy with seven graduate degrees to fix Hubble, which was never designed to be worked on in orbit, they sent the kid who grew up on a farm and learned that you can fix pretty much anything if you have a bad enough need to. They sent the kid who knew how to improvise and think on his feet.
Sounds like many of us.