Are you a ham radio operator? Have you ever felt the need to send IP over Morse? If you answered yes (or no) and don’t mind a few manual steps between converting network packets to and from and Morse code, [Folkert van Heusden]’s IP Over Morse project has you covered.
To send data, a network packet is first split into 5-bit words. Then those 32 different values are mapped to Morse characters (A-Z, 0-5, and a ‘/’ for termination), and the result is turned into an audio file ready to be sent over the airwaves, because no one is insane enough to want to do it by hand. To receive, the process is reversed. The GitHub repository for the project hosts the custom bits that [Folkert] created, should anyone wish to give it a shot.
The process of turning binary data into a completely different format sounds a bit like UUencoding, and is certainly an unconventional use of Morse code. Luckily, learning Morse code is easier than it’s ever been and it’s just waiting to be worked into novel projects, because why not?
4 thoughts on “Sending IP Over Morse, Because Why Not?”
Why not send IP over CW?
Does the FCC require CW be morse? I don’t think so.
Then the speed will be baseband frequency dependent. Could we transmit 50% of the baseband frequency?
Actually, the FCC defines CW to be Morse. See FCC Part 97.3(c)(1). I’m not a fan of that definition, but they didn’t ask me.
But the FCC gives ham radio operators wide latitude to use unconventional modulation schemes, and to invent their own modulation, as long as it’s not encoded for the purpose of obscuring meaning. So as long as you properly identified your transmissions, and took care to avoid interfering with other operators, you could use on/off keying of a CW transmitter in whatever scheme you desired for sending digital data.
However, there are many other modulation schemes that are better suited to being received by machine. Hams have been handling IP traffic via packet radio for a long time.
I believe this project is intentionally using Morse, in no small part because it’s an old technology. Samuel Morse was born in the 18th century, and did his telegraph work in the 19th. To have the code bearing his name used in the 21st century for carrying IP traffic may not be the most practical idea I’ve heard this week, but I can appreciate it, nonetheless.
Sounds a lot like uuencoding. I wonder if anybody ever wrote an ascii to morse converter.. It does not sound hard. Next thing will be using pbmplus to do jpeg -> pbm -> ascii -> morse and sending pictures.
There have been many, many ASCII to Morse code converters. More than a few ham radio operators send high-speed Morse over the air by typing at a keyboard (though plenty more stick with old-fashioned telegraph keys, or slightly more modern electronic keyers that help a bit in automatically generating dits and dahs).
As an example of an automatic ASCII to Morse translator, see http://cw.dimebank.com:8080 . It takes the current CNN news feed from twitter and automatically converts it to an audio feed in Morse code. Various speeds are available. It can be used as an aid to those wishing to learn to receive Morse code, or a semi-practical way to get the news for those who already understand the code. Or it can be appreciated just as a curiosity.