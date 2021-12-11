Kinetic projectiles are a seldom-used weapon of war, consisting of heavy metal slugs dropped from a great height by aircraft. On the way down to the ground, they pick up enough speed to kill enemy troops and even penetrate light armor. [i did a thing] tried to replicate this simple technology using a consumer drone.
The kinetic projectiles were made on a lathe, using 1045 steel as a good balance between hardness and machinability. Simple mild steel is far too easy to blunt, while tool steel was beyond the machining capability of the tools on hand. Simple fins were added using materials sourced from the local hardware store.
The build relied on a DJI Mavic 2 drone, which has lights on the bottom that can be turned on and off remotely. Thus, for a quick and easy remote-drop system, [i did a thing] hooked up an Arduino Uno to monitor those lights using a simple light sensor. When the Arduino detects the lights switching on, it moves a servo which unlatches a hook holding the hardened steel dart beneath the drone.
Ideally, the dart would be dropped from an altitude of 600 meters, allowing it to reach its terminal velocity of around 432 km/h. However, in testing, the darts were highly inaccurate, which made drop tests unsafe beyond around 100 meters high.
However, even from this lower altitude, the 200 gram metal slugs were able to penetrate the roof of a Holden Commodore automobile, becoming embedded in the floor of the vehicle. Such testing is incredibly dangerous; had the projectiles hit a human, injuries could have been serious or even fatal.
Regardless, it serves to show just how easy it is to drop a payload from a modern remote-control drone. We’ve seen similar projects before, done with some elegant finesse. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Kinetic Strikes Via A Consumer Grade Drone”
Hoo boy. I get that being able to drop a payload from a consumer drone can be useful, but using it for kinetic strikes in a public field without proper safety gear or professional training sounds like an incredibly irresponsible way to show it.
Depending on where this was filmed, using a drone in this manner could be considered illegal. You shouldn’t be testing weapons within a few hundred yards of public roads, and I don’t see any police or ambulance nearby so he probably didn’t give any notice nor get any approval to film this experiment.
Please put a large warning or a disclaimer on articles such as these, because YouTube is not going to do it for you. These aren’t professionals, just amateur vloggers with unfulfilling day jobs, and if the material is legally questionable and/or highly dangerous to perform then it’s a common courtesy to preface it with “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME”.
This especially important now that YouTube is trying to get rid of the dislike button, as quality content will just become harder to find over time.
I didn’t catch the part about being in a public area… I admit to skimming the video. But wow, and yeah, you do not do literal “weapons testing” without notifying the proper authorities.
It’s scary to think how easy this actually is. You don’t even need the Arduino, just tie the LEDs to a relay to trigger the servo. If you can carry a bit more weight you might be able to use something like this to remotely trigger avalanches or landslides without explosives to mitigate dangerous areas.
The arduino means you don’t need to make any alterations to your expensive drone. Cut the zip ties holing everything together and you’ve got a stock drone again.
I’m sure you could use a photodiode to trigger a relay. No modifications needed, and no code sitting on your computer to incriminate yourself.
pathetic and infantile.
Question: Why HaD never ever published any sex toy hack while published dozens of ballistics or weapon related articles ?
It is because of the “editorial independence” than Mike Szczys was writing about ?
Pathetic and infantile isn’t an objection, it’s just an ah-hominem attack on the OP.
Is your objection to this basically that it’s dangerous – which is true for lots of non-weapons HAD hacks?
Or that it’s weapons, on which basis security Friday should also be blocked (as that’s cyber weapons)?
Regardless, your objection to weapons isn’t the same as my objection to not having sex toys appearing in my feed when I’m reading HaD in the same room as my kids.
Additionally, this is important not because it can be done, but because it can be done with a consumer drone. That’s got lots of implications for the laws surrounding drone use; plus we shouldn’t forget that anything that falls off a drone at a few hundred metres is potentially a kinetic weapon.
And yes, there have been a few sex-related hacks featured; at least one pair of internet connected devices. But I’m sure there’s other sites which cater to that stuff much better. Google is your friend.
