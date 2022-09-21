Mechanical Color Picker Types Hex Codes For You

Hex codes are a simple, unambiguous way to designate colors in digital media. However, going from a color in your head to a hex code can be difficult for the unpracticed. [Guy Dupont] built a little gadget by the name of the Dial Toner to do it for him (Nitter).
The Dial Toner has two dials for each color channel – Red, Green, and Blue. By turning the dials, one can choose a given color in the 8-bit RGB color space, and that color is then displayed on the device’s included RGB LED. Once selected, the button can be pressed to type the selected color’s hex code into a text box. The Dial Toner runs on a Xiao RP2040 microcontroller board, and is coded in CircuitPython.
[Guy] hopes to sell the Dial Toner on Etsy in future, and is even working on a CMYK version for print addicts. We’ve featured [Guy]’s work here before, too, in the form of his extended-play HitClips cartridges. Video after the break.
Features:
– exceedingly clicky knobs/button
– built in conversation from hex to RGB, CMYK, HSV
– that's kinda it but w/e pic.twitter.com/swR7sKlFzY
— Guy Dupont (@gvy_dvpont) September 13, 2022
Add a color sensor!
Neat!
Bit disappointed that he made a PCB and didn’t use… Dupont cables.
> However, going from a color in your head to a hex code can be difficult for the unpracticed.
How do 6 hex switches help with that? You imagine a color and they set themselves?
You adjust the 6 dials until the color is what you want.
