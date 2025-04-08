An electric typewriter is a rare and wonderful thrift store find, and even better if it still works. Unfortunately, there’s not as much use for these electromechanical beauties, so if you find one, why not follow [Konstantin Schauwecker]’s lead and turn it into a printer?
The portable typewriter [Konstantin] found, a Silver Reed 2200 CR, looks like a model from the early 1980s, just before PCs and word processing software would sound the death knell for typewriters. This machine has short-throw mechanical keys, meaning that a physical press of each key would be needed rather than electrically shorting contacts. Cue the order for 50 low-voltage solenoids, which are arranged in rows using 3D printed holders and aluminum brackets, which serve as heat sinks to keep the coils cool. The solenoids are organized into a matrix with MOSFET drivers for the rows and columns, with snubber diodes to prevent voltage spikes across the coils, of course. A Raspberry Pi takes care of translating an input PDF file into text and sending the right combination of GPIO signals to press each key.
The action of the space bar is a little unreliable, so page formatting can be a bit off, but other than that, the results are pretty good. [Konstantin] even managed to hook the printer up to his typewriter keyboard, which is pretty cool, too.
4 thoughts on “Dozens Of Solenoids Turn Vintage Typewriter Into A Printer”
Printers were way beyond my graduate student budget in 1975 when I got my Altair 8800. I bought a used IBM Selectric and added about 11 or 12 solenoids to make it into a printer (~5 char / second). The selectric is ideal because the text keys are each mechanically binary coded with 6 bits (the shift key made a 7th bit) to rotate and tip the “golf ball” typing element for printing. Only 7 solenoids needed for 96 characters! I added dedicated solenoids for space, backspace, tab, return, strike (and maybe something else, memory is hazy). I used the 8080 and software timing loops to sequence things correctly. I used it to type my PhD thesis and saved almost the cost of the thing. Good old days!
Would have loved to seen that! The wild thing is being based on a typewriter, it probably had way better print the those expensive printers.
Gadgets like these were advertised in homebrew computer magazines in the 70s and early 80s. I never saw one in the flesh (or even in video, like here) though.
back in the day, there was a product you could by called “robotyper”. i still remember the ads in the magazines…
