Through-hole resistors come on tape that we’re now calling bandoliers. Since [Spencer] is selling a boatload of his RC2014 backplane computer kits on Tindie, he’s been chopping up a lot of resistor bandoliers. It’s a boring and monotonous job.
Fortunately, a lot of people have had a bandolier cutting problem over the years, and there are some hobbyist-grade robots that will do this work for you. One of the more popular robots tasked for bandolier cutting is a laser cut robot. However, if you already have a laser cutter, why not just use the laser to cut the bandoliers? It’s brilliant in its simplicity.
[Spencer] spent a little bit of time designing a template to turn his laser cutter into a cutter for through hole resistors. No, he’s not trimming the leads — this is just a device to cut resistors into groups mini bandoliers of a handful of resistors. The tool is made out of plywood, with a smaller top piece held down with magnets to keep the resistors aligned.
The entire template is up on Thingiverse, and it’s great if you need to cut hundreds of resistors to kit dozens of projects. If you’re only doing one or two, scissors will be the way to go, but if you’re cursed with the monotony of trimming hundreds there’s no better way to get things done than to put a robot to work.
6 thoughts on “Custom Cut Resistor Bandoliers”
This seems like the perfect task to absent mindedly do while watching a movie though… Unless he has a thousand kits I can’t see how the laser setup is that worth it.
The linked page does show 1346 orders placed in total.
While not all of the things up for sale are kits with resistor packs, a very quick glance seems that more than a few are.
It looks like he’s cutting apart individual resistors. Why not simply grab the two tapes and pull them off all the resistors? For cutting 2+ groups, make a jig for use with a paper cutter. It’d be faster.
Seconding the “paper cutter jig” idea, sounds like something much easier to make, and also something that’ll allow to do it much quicker.
I wonder if [Spencer] knows that there are tools that will not only cut the leads (and therefore take the bandoliers off without too much of a mess) but also bend them?
Google for “Resistor Cutter” and you’ll find many different variations, from handheld models to fully automated ones that can count the number of resistors and stop after a given count.
This totally seems like the hard way. A paper guillotine with a stop on it would be so much faster and easier.
Or get someone in Shenzhen to prepackage them; there are plenty of suppliers with robots that will sell you 2000 vacuum-sealed packages of N resistors.