In the very late 1990s, something amazing was invented. White LEDs. These magical pieces of semiconductors first became commercially available in 1996, and by the early 2000s, you could buy a single 5mm white LED for less than a dollar in quantity one. A year or two later, an astonishing product showed up on infomercials airing on basic cable at 2 a.m. It was a flashlight that never needed batteries. With a small white LED, a few coils wrapped around a tube, and a magnet, you could just shake this flashlight to charge it. It’s just what you needed for when the Y2K virus killed all electronics.
Of course, no one uses these flashlights now because they suck. The early white LEDs never put out enough light, and charging a flashlight by shaking it every twenty seconds is annoying. There is another technology that desperately needs a battery-less solution, though: remote controls. They hardly use any power at all. That’s exactly what [oneohm] did for his Hackaday Prize entry. He created the Undead Remote.
The dream of a battery-less remote control has been dead since your parents got rid of that old Zenith Space Command, but here it is. This is really just a shake flashlight, a diode rectifier, a large capacitor, and some glue. Shake the remote, and you can change the channel. Is it useful? Certainly. Does it look weird and is it slightly inconvenient? Also yes. But there you go. If you want an easy way to deal with batteries in your remote control, this is a solution.
5 thoughts on “The Undead Remote”
And as a “hidden” feature; You aren’t couch to lose this one in the couch
Back in 1973-77, I worked at Burstein-Applebee in KCMO behind the “electronics parts” counter while going to college to get my BSEE. We sold some Zenith TVs and that remote you mention used a air-bladder bellows to blow on some untrasonic whistles that were received by the TV. A cleaver idea. You won’t believe how may people came in to get “new batteries” for that (the rubber bladders had cracked)! Some of the TVs back then, like all the garage door remotes of the day, used either the new” tech 45V (back then) or “old” tech 90V batteries plus a couple of AAs for the RF transmitter’s tube filaments (I think the 90V batteries had a filament voltage output).
As for those shaker flashlights — when one “died” on me, I opened it and found CR2032 battery in it. I expected to find a supercap, but there was none, just a regular electrolytic. The CR2032 had died and once it was replaced, it “worked” again.
The one I had used a supercap, you could see it though the side. Plus a diode bridge to rectify the output of the coil.
How impractical would it be to build some “shake batteries” in AA and AAA format? Since most remotes take 2 or even 3 batteries, you could make one of them just be a supercap to store and deliver the energy, and the other one or two could be shake-generators.
It’s a matter of getting a rare earth magnet, and some super fine wire. But figuring out where the cap would be is going to be the hardest part. Not a lot of room in that size. Maybe if they run in series you can make one the “generator” and the other the capacitor.