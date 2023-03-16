Digital Services Act – Information on ‘average monthly recipients’ of certain Supplyframe
websites
The Digital Services Act (DSA, Regulation (EU) 2022/2065) is an EU Regulation which entered into
force on 16 November 2022. It aims to set out harmonized rules for a safe, predictable and
trusted online environment applicable to intermediary services that, among others, connect users
with goods, services, and content from others and includes online platforms such as the following
Supplyframe websites: componentsearchengine.com; datasheetarchive.com; datasheetdir.com;
findchips.com; findchips.pro; hackaday.com; hackaday.io; oemstrade.com; referencedesign.com;
tindie.com.
Under Article 24 (2) of the DSA, online platforms are required to publish ‘information on the
average monthly active recipients of the service’ in the EU by 17 February 2023 and at least once
every six months thereafter. This is for the purposes of determining whether an online platform is
a ‘very large online platform’ (VLOP) as per the DSA, i.e. a platform which reaches an average of at
least 45 million users per month in the EU (representing 10% of the EU population). VLOPs are
subject to additional requirements due to the role they play in the dissemination of content
throughout the EU.
Based on the six-month period from August 2022 to January 2023, the average number of
monthly active recipients of each of the listed Supplyframe websites in the EU was well below the
threshold of 45 million.
Since, at the time of publication of this information, the European Commission has not enacted
delegated acts (as mentioned under Article 24 (2) of the DSA) on the methodology of the
calculation of the number of monthly active recipients, we have performed our calculation to the
best of our knowledge based on the current information the DSA provides as well as the European
Commission’s guidance on the requirements to publich user numbers of February 1, 2023. We will
continue to monitor the number of average monthly active recipients of our Supplyframe
websites in the EU and will publish updated information in accordance with Article 24 (2) of the
DSA.