Digital Services Act – Information on ‘average monthly recipients’ of certain Supplyframe

websites

The Digital Services Act (DSA, Regulation (EU) 2022/2065) is an EU Regulation which entered into

force on 16 November 2022. It aims to set out harmonized rules for a safe, predictable and

trusted online environment applicable to intermediary services that, among others, connect users

with goods, services, and content from others and includes online platforms such as the following

Supplyframe websites: componentsearchengine.com; datasheetarchive.com; datasheetdir.com;

findchips.com; findchips.pro; hackaday.com; hackaday.io; oemstrade.com; referencedesign.com;

tindie.com.

Under Article 24 (2) of the DSA, online platforms are required to publish ‘information on the

average monthly active recipients of the service’ in the EU by 17 February 2023 and at least once

every six months thereafter. This is for the purposes of determining whether an online platform is

a ‘very large online platform’ (VLOP) as per the DSA, i.e. a platform which reaches an average of at

least 45 million users per month in the EU (representing 10% of the EU population). VLOPs are

subject to additional requirements due to the role they play in the dissemination of content

throughout the EU.

Based on the six-month period from August 2022 to January 2023, the average number of

monthly active recipients of each of the listed Supplyframe websites in the EU was well below the

threshold of 45 million.

Since, at the time of publication of this information, the European Commission has not enacted

delegated acts (as mentioned under Article 24 (2) of the DSA) on the methodology of the

calculation of the number of monthly active recipients, we have performed our calculation to the

best of our knowledge based on the current information the DSA provides as well as the European

Commission’s guidance on the requirements to publich user numbers of February 1, 2023. We will

continue to monitor the number of average monthly active recipients of our Supplyframe

websites in the EU and will publish updated information in accordance with Article 24 (2) of the

DSA.