Hackaday Links: June 16th, 2019

OpenSCAD has been updated. The latest release of what is probably the best 3D modeling tool has been in the works for years now, and we’ve got some interesting features now. Of note, there’s a customizer, for allowing parametrizing designs with a GUI. There’s 3D mouse support, so drag out that weird ball mouse from the 90s. You can export in SVG, 3MF, and AMF. Update your install of OpenSCAD now.
New Hampshire is the home of BASIC, and now there’s a sign on the side of the road saying so. This is a New Hampshire state historical marker honoring BASIC, invented at Dartmouth College in 1964. Interestingly, there are 255 historical markers in New Hampshire, usually honoring bridges and historical figures, which means there’s an off-by-one error depending on implementation.
Because robots a great way to get kids into technology — someone has to repair the future robot workers of the world — DJI has release the RoboMaster S1. It’s a robot with four Mecanum wheels, something like a Nerf turret, a camera, and WiFi. The best part? It’s programmable, either through Scratch or Python. Yes, it’s drag-and-drop programming for line following robots.
If you have a C by GE Smart Light Bulb and connect a new router to your home network, you will need to disassociate your C By GE Smart Light Bulb with your old network. To do this, you first need to turn your bulb on for eight seconds, then turn off for two seconds, then turn on for eight seconds, then turn off for two seconds. Then turn the bulb on for eight seconds, and finally turn the bulb off for two seconds. Finally, turn the bulb on for eight seconds, then turn the bulb off for two seconds. Your bulb should blink three times, indicating it has dissociated with the WiFi network. If this procedure does not work, your light bulb is running an older version of firmware. This is why you put a physical reset button on your stuff, people.
Have a lot of Raspberry Pi hats but you want to play around with the ESP32? No problem, because here’s a Pi-compatible GPIO ESP32 board. It needs a catchier name, but this is an ESP32 that’s mostly compatible with the 40-pin connector found on all Pis. Here’s a Crowd Supply link.
8 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: June 16th, 2019”
june 16?
Benchoff is a week behind on the Links postings.
“you first need to turn your bulb on for eight seconds, then turn off for two seconds, then turn on for eight seconds, then turn off for two seconds. Then turn the bulb on for eight seconds, and finally turn the bulb off for two seconds. Finally, turn the bulb on for eight seconds, then turn the bulb off for two seconds.”
You know what happened when you did that in the old days? I got light, then dark, then light…
I did just this with my lightbulb back in the old days…. I got a knock on the door by a bunch of ravers asking if they can join the party. :p
Not everyone has the ability to get on a ladder and press a reset switch. What if someone who bought the bulb requires a wheelchair?
The reset procedure sounds annoying but it guarantees universal access to anyone.
Good point,
Though, it would be beneficial to most audiences by having both a button for those who can reach and the long-reset process for those who can’t reach….
That way, those who can reach are able to reset their bulb faster and get on with other tasks… like sitting back and reading HackADay :)
If people remember the Job Measure show from the eighties, it was set Vermont, and it was near Dartmouth, since there were references. It’s a nice area. When In was a kid, we spent a few weeks near Dartmouth, in a home rented by someone teaching there about 1968.
Michael
I don’t remember the show, and apparently Google doesn’t either…