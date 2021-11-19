Hackaday Remoticon: What’s Happening Right Now

Here’s what you need to know to take part in the Hackaday Remoticon Today.
- Watch all of today’s talks on the live stream
- Interact with everyone by joining Discord
Notable Events:
All talk and schedule information is available on the conference webpage, but here are the things you don’t want to miss (all times are Pacific time zone):
- 11:10 am | Keynote: Elicia White
- 5:15 pm | Hacker Trivia: https://youtu.be/uRpUdQi31tg
- 6:15pm | Bring-a-Hack: Remoticon ticket holders will receive an email on how to join, we’ll also share that info in the Discord
