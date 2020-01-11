We all know people trapped in aging bodies who can’t do all the things they used to do. It’s easy to accept that you may never move small furniture around by yourself again, but losing the ability to do something as simple as separating the pages of your newspaper to keep reading it is an end to enjoyment.
When [Randomcitizen4] visited his grandma over the holidays, she mentioned having trouble with this, among other things. He fired up his printer and got to work designing a device to help her get back to the funny pages. This simple gripper mechanism uses rubber bands for tension and flexible filament to get a firm grip on the paper. The jaws default to the open position so they’re ready to grab some newsprint, and a light squeeze of the handles slides the top page back from the stack, creating a gap for Grandma’s fingers. You can see a demo
on page 32
Although the device does work on some books and magazines, he’d like to improve the design of the grips to make the device more universally useful. [Randomcitizen4] says he tried a few things already, but we wonder if a more complex surface pattern might do the trick — maybe less like fins and more like a tire tread pattern. All the STLs are available if you want to give it a go.
If Grandma’s newspaper ever goes out of print, she should still be able to read it on a tablet or an e-reader. Then maybe [Randomcitizen4] can build some kind of remote-controlled page turner for her.
7 thoughts on “Printed Separator Separates Printed Pages”
“You can see a demo on page 32” +1
It might be useful to open plastic bags at the grocery store, too.
I used to have problems with those plastic bags, so common at places like Walmart (in the USA) where the bags are on metal stands and which are “supposed” to open automatically when you grab the bag before it. I watched one of the baggers. Simply wetting a forefinger lightly with your tongue, then rubbing forefinger with thumb to spread the moisture, allows one easily to open those plastic bags by “squishing” the bag edges between said forefinger and thumb and sliding finger/thumb back and forth. I would think the same thing would work with newspapers, but instead of using thumb, have a small damp sponge nearby (lest one become ill with tasting newsprint constantly). Still, kudos to grandson for trying to help out.
I would think the same thing would work with newspapers, but instead of using tongue, have a small damp sponge nearby (lest one become ill with tasting newsprint constantly).
I keep a stack of post-its in my pocket for this. My local grocery store long ago went to bags for produce that are, for practical purposes, impossible to open without an aid.
– Always liked the Post-It story – “Dang it !! – this new stupid glue we jus came up with: – first it kinda sticks, then it doesn’t – kinda sticks, then it doesn’t…
Oh, ….Wait …
I don’t remember where I got the idea of using post-its for this. It was about 20 years ago. Maybe from Don Norman?