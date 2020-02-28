Last Call For Hackaday Belgrade Proposals Grants You A Four-Day Reprieve

We want you to present a talk at Hackaday Belgrade and this is the last call to send us your proposal.

Europe’s biennial conference on hardware creation returns to Serbia on May 9th for an all-day-and-into-the-night extravaganza. Core to this conference is people from the Hackaday community sharing their stories of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on their electronics workbenches, firmware repos, and manufacturing projects.

Here at Hackaday we live a life of never ending deadlines, but we also understand that this isn’t true for everyone. In that spirit, we’re extending the deadline so that those who count procrastination as a core skill don’t miss their chance to secure a speaking slot at the last minute. You now have until 18:00 GMT (19:00 in Belgrade) next Friday to file your talk proposal.

The conference badge is being built by Voja Antonic, the inventor of Yugoslavia’s first widely-adopted personal computer. We know he has prototype PCBs on hand and plan to share more information on what he has in store for you very soon.