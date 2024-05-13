[Mellow_Labs] was asked to create a GPS speedometer. It seems simple, but of course, the devil is in the details. You can see the process and the result in the video below.
We have to admit that he does things step-by-step. The first step was to test the GPS module’s interface. Then, he tried computing the speed from it and putting the result on a display. However, testing in the field showed that the display was not suitable for outdoor use.
That prompted another version with an OLED screen. Picking the right components is critical. It struck us that you probably need a fast update rate from the GPS, too, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem.
The other issue is, of course, that you have to have a GPS lock for this to work. Inside the urban canyon, you might be better served with a different method. You might think about an accelerometer, but while that’s easy in theory (velocity is the integration of acceleration), in practice, errors and other issues make that a tough way to do it.
The project wraps up with a nice case and some special display modes. We were sorry that the code and STLs were available “on request,” but you’d probably do it differently anyway. This isn’t the first GPS speedometer we’ve seen. Ever wonder how fast your dog is going?
4 thoughts on “GPS At Any Speed”
Just put a magnet on the wheel, and time it with a hall effect sensor. If you know the wheel diameter, you know the speed.
Had a simple setup like this as a kid, probably was like 20$ or so. Used an lcd screen (old style black and white) so daylight visibility wasn’t a problem. Was able to run off of a coin cell for a couple years.
Such bicycle speedometers are still available. It’s not like it’s some kind of lost technology or something.
https://www.amazon.com/SY-Bicycle-Speedometer-Waterproof-Multi-Functions/dp/B01HL0B5AU
The fun is, of course, in building your own and learning how it all works. Like so many things, it is best to view this project as a learning tool rather than a useful device.
“…but you’d probably do it differently anyway. ”
Maybe scale up the technology used in a mouse.
Well… Not ANY speed. Saying that makes it sound like you’re trying to bypass the speed and altitude ceilings for civilian GPS, intended to keep people from using it for missile guidance. That would be quite a hack.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)