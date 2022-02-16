If you’ve had any dealings with Cat 5 and Cat 6 cable, and let’s be honest, who hasn’t, you’ve probably wrestled with lengths anywhere from 1 meter to 25 meters if you’re hooking up a long haul. Network admins will be familiar with the 0.1 m variety for neat hookups in server cabinets. However, a Reddit community has recently taken things further.
It all started on r/ubiquiti, where user [aayo-gorkhali] posted a custom-built cable just over 2 inches long. The intention was to allow a Ubiquiti U6-IW access point to be placed on a wall. The tiny cable was used to hook up to the keystone jack that formerly lived in that position, as an alternative to re-terminating the wall jack into a regular RJ45 connector.
Naturally this led to an arms race, with [darkw1sh] posting a shorter example with two RJ-45 connectors mounted back to back with the bare minimum of cable crimped into the housings. [Josh_Your_IT_Guy] went out the belt sander to one-up that effort, measuring just over an inch in length.
[rickyh7] took things further, posting a “cable” just a half-inch long (~13 mm). In reality, it consists of just the pinned section of two RJ-45 connectors mounted back to back, wired together in the normal way. While electrically it should work, and it passes a cable tester check, it would be virtually impossible to actually plug it into two devices at once due to its tiny length.
We want to see this go to the logical end point, though. This would naturally involve hacking away the plastic casings off a pair of laptops and soldering their motherboards together at the traces leading to the Ethernet jack. Then your “cable” is merely the width of the solder joint itself.
Alternatively, you could spend your afternoon learning about other nifty hacks with Ethernet cables that have more real-world applications!
8 thoughts on “Tiny Ethernet Cable Arms Race Spawns From Reddit Discussion”
=) Got quite a chuckle out of this, thanks!
pointless competition imo…
but it reminds me… my at&t fiber modem sits right behind my PC (router) so once i finiished setting it up, i made a 10″ cable for it so it would be nice and neat. i noticed, it was only connecting 100baseT, not GigE, but cheapest tier of fiber service is 100Mbits nominal and does better than that in bursts. i googled it and it is well known that this at&t fiber modem will fail to go into gigabit mode sometimes, and people had been trying desperate hacks like buying different ethernet cards for their PCs.
i tested the short cable, and it works with other devices. i went back to the 6′ cable i had pulled out of a bin, and it did GigE fine! i made another short cable, again it worked with everything but the modem. whatever heuristic it uses to determine if the link is gig-capable doesn’t like short cables! so now there’s a big coil of wire *shrug*
when you think about it, the idea that GHz signals would be sensitive to a delay of 1ft/ns isn’t that surprising. but kind of a bummer.
Are you implying non-pointless competitions are a thing?
A belt sander, love it.
I have “spliced” ethernet cables, by letting two pairs connect to the RJ45 connector, then a hole in the sheating 10cm down, one pair pulled out (with phone cable sheating around it) and installed into an RJ11 connector, plugged into the modem’s phone port, to have POTS and Ethernet over the same wire.
Indeed, I did the same kind of thing myself. The house had some cat-5 going between rooms for a phone-line extension. At both ends, I removed the phone plate, attached the phone wires to a modular phone port, attached the unused pairs to a modular ethernet port, and plugged the two ports into a two-port plate. Works fine up to 100Mb.
I’ve got a single CAT5e F/UTP running the intercom & 2*10W LEDs for my front gate.
Too lazy to tear up & re-lay the run for the old single pair used for an old doorbell, I used the old cable to pull through a length of old shielded CAT5e I had lying around. The old run was so narrow, even that single cable barely made it through.
IIRC, it was something like…
+127v AC Br+B (Intercom & LEDs)
-127v AC O (Intercom)
-127v AC G (LEDs)
-/+12v DC O (Intercom receiver)
I wasn’t sure if it would cause some sort of audio interference, but a decade on & no issues yet.
And then there’s the CFTV, which runs off homemade PoE fed off an old PSU.
ABB VF drives use a custom back to back rj45 connector for the control panel when mounted on the device, it uses a standard cat 5 cable to mount it remotely
