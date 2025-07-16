For home HVAC systems, heat pumps seem to be the way of the future. When compared to electric heating they can be three to four times more efficient, and they don’t directly burn fossil fuels. They also have a leg up over standard air conditioning systems since they can provide both cooling and heating, and they can even be used on water heating systems. Their versatility seems unmatched, but it does come at a slight cost of complexity as [Janne] learned while trying to bring one back to life.
The heat pump here is a Samsung with some physical damage, as well as missing the indoor half of the system. Once the damage to the unit was repaired and refilled with refrigerant, [Janne] used an Optidrive E3 inverter controlled by an Arduino Mega to get the system functional since the original setup wouldn’t run the compressor without the indoor unit attached. The Arduino manages everything else on the system as well including all of the temperature sensors and fan motor control.
With everything up and running [Janne] connected the system to a swimming pool, which was able to heat the pool in about three hours using 60 kWh of energy. The system is surprisingly efficient especially compared to more traditional means of heating water, and repairing an old or damaged unit rather than buying a new one likely saves a significant amount of money as well. Heat pump projects are getting more common around here as well, and if you have one in your home take a look at this project which adds better climate control capabilities. to a wall mount unit.
5 thoughts on “Arduino Saves Heat Pump”
cool
So hot right now.
” Warming 6.4m3 water 8 degrees requires around 60kWh energy. So, 20kW for 3 hours. Compressor was taking around 1.8kW when running.”
He used 5.4kwh, not 60kwh.
Well, he did do both. 60 kWh to heat the pool and 5.4 kWh to run the compressor.
The difference is that he only paid for the 5.4 kWh in electricity and the rest was free.
For small temperature differences, heat pumps can have a CoP of 10-20.
The temperature difference between the pool and the ambient air was only 8 degrees C, which makes it easily plausible that a 2 kW heat pump would put out 20 kW of heating power (CoP 10), especially when starting when the temperature difference is essentially zero.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Plot-of-heat-pump-COP-versus-temperature-lift-assuming-a-typical-Carnot-factor-of-05_fig1_259284556
Note that the “temperature lift” is the difference between the evaporator and the condenser temperatures, which is always going to be greater than the difference between outdoors and indoors air temperature, or in this case the ambient air and the water. This is because the evaporator needs to be colder than the environment to pull heat in, and the condenser has to be warmer than the environment to push heat out.
Some temperature difference must exist in the device even when the intake air and the water in the pool are at the same temperature. Hence why the “infeasible” range above CoP 20, because you can’t have that small a temperature difference in practice. However, the better your heat conductivity in and out of the radiators, the closer you can get.
