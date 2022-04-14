While rarely seen by users, the technology behind telephone exchanges is actually quite interesting. In the first hundred or so years of their existence they evolved from manually-operated switchboards to computer-controlled systems, but in between those two stages was a time when dialling and switching was performed electromechanically. This was made possible by the invention of the stepping switch, a type of pulse-operated relay that can connect a single incoming wire to one of many outgoing wires.
Public telephone exchanges contained hundreds of these switches, but as [dearuserhron] shows, it’s possible to make a smaller system with way fewer components: the Cadr-o-station is built around one single stepper switch. Although it looks rather complicated, the only other components are a bunch of ordinary 24 V relays and a few power supplies. Together they make up a minimal telephone exchange that connects up to ten handsets.
It doesn’t have all the functionality of a larger system however, as only a single voice circuit is made to which all phones are automatically connected. Still, it does allow users to dial a number and let the other phone ring, which might be good enough for a home or indeed the hackerspace where it’s currently sitting. It’s also a fine demonstration of how relatively simple technology can be applied to make a surprisingly complex system.
[dearuserhron] wrote an in-depth article on the workings of electromechanical telephone exchanges, which might come in helpful to anyone who’d like to design such a system for their own home. For a more general introduction into analog phone technology, check out our analysis of a 1970s rotary telephone.
3 thoughts on “The Simplest Electro-Mechanical Telephone Exchange That Actually Works”
The coolest relays are the ones which stepped two ways. They’d step up for the first number, then over for the second. So they had like 100 contacts in one deck, and there were two or 3 decks. I forgot what they’re called, but a whole building full of them is pretty impressive. I worked in the main exchange in Detroit in 1966. One floor was full of 2 volt submarine batteries for backup.
When I was a building contractor in the late 80’s I did some work for PacBell in one of their NorCal centers. I got the contract via a friend who took me on a tour of the facility. The one thing that still stands out for me was a 1+ acre building of wall-to-wall lead acid batteries to power the system. Interestingly, I don’t remember what I built…
The name is Strowger relay (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strowger_switch) – thank you [dearuserhron] and [Col. Panek] for triggering this memory back: I see them tfirst time as 9 years old child, visiting a phone exchange near school
