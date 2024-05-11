What’s solder for, anyway? It’s just the stuff that sticks the parts to the PCB. If you’re rapid prototyping, possibly with expensive components, and want to be able to remove chips from the board easily when you spin up the next iteration, it would be great if you didn’t have to de-solder them to move on. If only you could hold the parts without the solder…
That’s exactly the goal behind [Zeyu Yan] et al’s SolderlessPCB, which uses custom 3D printed plastic covers to do the holding. And it has the knock-on benefit of serving as a simple case.
In their paper, they document some clever topologies to make sure that the parts are held down firmly to the board, with the majority of the force coming from screws. We especially like the little hold-down wings for use with SMD capacitors or resistors, although we could absolutely see saving the technique exclusively for the more high value components to simplify design work on the 3DP frame. Still, with the ability to automatically generate 3D models of the board, parts included, this should be something that can be automated away.
The group is doing this with SLA 3D printing, and we imagine that the resolution is important. You could try it with an FDM printer, though. Let us know if you do!
This is the same research group that is responsible for the laser-cut sheet-PCB origami. There’s clearly some creative thinking going on over there.
4 thoughts on “No Solder! Squeeze Your Parts To The PCB”
Pretty nice – and the holes for component alignment could simplify SMD use for people who find it too fiddly to solder them.
I don’t want to be negative, but I can see why this concept is such a good thing.
Firing up the soldering iron is too much work, but making a custom 3d printed part holder isn’t?
All those screws that need to be done and undone every time a simple components needs to be changed for experimentation becomes annoying pretty quickly. Then reliability, squeezing components isn’t the way (especially components that have been squeezed multiple times. Things will brake, make unreliable contact, good luck in experimenting a new design if you can’t trust what you are working with. Reusing components, wow… what a safe, in the meanwhile lot’s of screws and 3d printed plastic are wasted.
And if this concept is so wonderful, why is there a header still soldered (as seen in the article photo on this page). When I look at this concept, I can only see red flags, is it april 1st already?
Funny how people often say “I don’t want to be…” and then go on exactly doing that ;)
For me it’s just a demonstration of a novel concept which might be useful in some usecases. This one could be for electronics kits for people (/kids ?) without soldering gear. See it as a proof of concept and store it in your brain and you even might reach back to that some time in the future.
I don’t like this idea at all.
First. it will be very unreliable.
Second. you don’t have access to the parts for measurement and fault finding.
Third. Prototypes often need several revisions, tinkering with modifications etc, to get them to work.
Fourth. watching 20 seconds of sped up video of someone loosening screws is very boring. (from 00:55 to 01:15) Around 01:45, the second session with the screwdriver started and I stopped the video.
I understand the wish for DIY-ing prototypes, (such as home etching, PCB milling, etc) If you have some parts you want to be careful with, then just use bismuth containing low-melt solder. This lets you remove the expensive parts later easily.
I guess it’s worth a Hackaday article, as the method is curious and unusual, but that does not mean it’s a good method.
