An Anodiser That Does Gradients

No comments

Anodising aluminium, the process of electrolytic build up of the metal’s the oxide layer in the presence of dyes to create coloured effects, is such a well-established process that we probably all have anodised items within sight. It’s usually an industrial mass-production process that creates a uniform result, but there’s an anodising machine from a Dutch design studio which promises to place anodised aluminium in a new light. Studio Loop Loop’s Magic Colour Machine enacts a small-scale automated anodising process driven by a microcontroller, and is capable of effects suck as gradated colours.

Unfortunately their website is long on marketing and short on technical details, but the basic function of a line of chemical baths with a pulley to lower and lift the item being anodised shouldn’t be too difficult for any Hackaday reader to understand. There’s a short video clip posted on Instagram which also gives some idea. It’s a powerful idea that should lead to some eye-catching work for their studio, but its interest here lies in the techniques it might inspire others to try. We look forward to an open-source version of a gradated anodiser. Meanwhile if anodising takes your fancy, it’s a subject we’ve visited before.

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.