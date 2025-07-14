If you are looking for the perfect instrument to start a biological horror show in our age of AI, you have come to the right place. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have successfully used AI-guided robotics to perform surgical procedures. So maybe a bit less dystopian, but the possibilities are endless.
Pig parts are used as surrogate human gallbladders to demonstrate cholecystectomies. The skilled surgeon is replaced with a Da Vinci research kit, similarly used in human controlled surgeries.
Researchers used an architecture that uses live imaging and human corrections to input into a high-level language model, which feeds into the controlling low-level model. While there is the option to intervene with human input, the model is trained to and has demonstrated the ability to self-correct. This appears to work fairly well with nothing but minor errors, as shown in an age-restricted YouTube video. (NOTE: SURGICAL IMAGERY WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK)
It’s noted that the robot performed slower than a traditional surgeon, trading time for precision. As always, when talking about anything medical, it’s not likely we will be seeing it on our own gallbladders anytime soon, but maybe within the next decade. If you want to read more on the specific advancements, check out the paper here.
Medical hacking isn’t always the most appealing for anyone with a weak stomach. For those of us with iron guts make sure to check out this precision tendon tester!
3 thoughts on “Do You Trust This AI For Your Surgery?”
Definitely. There’s still humans in the loop so the introduction of computer intelligence only adds additional layers of protection against human error.
Same reason why I’d rather a surgical robot than a human wielding a scalpel. Same reason why I am glad autopilot exists rather than depending on a human pilot to be steady and alert without any breaks in focus for 12 hours at a time. Same reason why I would rather use a digital spreadsheet for calculations than manually filling them out on paper.
The entire premise that a human surgeon will accidentally cut the wrong thing or whatever is about as close to zero as possible. I’ve worked in ORs for 20 years and seen that zero times. It isn’t that it can’t happen, I’ve only worked at huge centers, but it’s rare. I’m certain someone will pipe up with a “my brother in law’s friend…” story and believe me I’ve heard this too.
More helpful would be to define the margins of, say, a brain mass or something similar. What people also don’t realize is that many cancers (one example) aren’t what you’d imagine with, like, a big weird looking thing that can be cut out. The cancer cells are massed up sure but also in a microscopic scale distributed far and wide. Help
With the risk-benefit of a wide resection via loss of function could be a good AI use.
TLDR- mechanical surgical problems are rare. Decision making is hard(er)
The only thing more confident than a surgeon is a LLM surgeon.
