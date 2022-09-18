Robot Opens Master Combination Locks In Less Than A Minute

5 Comments
A machine that holds a combination padlock and turns its dial, with two padlocks next to it

A common trope in bank heist B-movies is someone effortlessly bypassing a safe’s combination lock. Typically, the hero or villain will turn the dial while listening to the internal machinery, then deduce the combination based on sounds made by the lock. In real life, high-quality combination locks are not vulnerable to such simple attacks, but cheap ones can often be bypassed with a minimum of effort. Some are so simple that this process can even be automated, as [Mew463] has shown by building a machine that can open a Master combination lock in less than a minute.

A machine that holds a combination padlock and turns its dialThe operating principle is based on research by Samy Kamkar from a couple of years ago. For certain types of Master locks, the combination can be found by applying a small amount of pressure on the shackle and searching for locations on the dial where its movement becomes heavier. A simple algorithm can then be used to completely determine the first and third numbers, and find a list of just eight candidates for the second number.

[Mew463]’s machine automates this process by turning the dial with a stepper motor and pulling on the shackle using a servo and a rack-and-pinion system. A magnetic encoder is mounted on the stepper motor to determine when the motor stalls, while the servo has its internal position encoder brought out as a means of detecting how far the shackle has moved. All of this is controlled by an Arduino Nano mounted on a custom PCB together with a TMC2208 stepper driver.

The machine does its job smoothly and quickly, as you can see in the (silent) video embedded below. All design files are available on the project’s GitHub page, so if you’ve got a drawer full of these locks without combinations, here’s your chance to make them sort-of-useful again. After all, these locks’ vulnerabilities have a long history, and we’ve even seen automated crackers before.

5 thoughts on “Robot Opens Master Combination Locks In Less Than A Minute

  1. The most secure part of a genuine Master Lock is its poor quality. Even if you know the combination, and ‘enter’ it perfectly, it may take a dozen attempts. After a month, you need bolt cutters.

    Report comment
    Reply

    1. i have been locking my bike with the strap from my helmet for 8 years and only had it stolen once. the most secure part of a genuine master lock is that all it’s doing is keeping bored neighbors’ kids out of your toolshed. :) never underestimate the value of not being targetted

      Report comment
      Reply

  2. do not underestimate human senses and capabilitys
    average sensitivity to feeling a scratch in plate glass
    is @.0001”
    other senses are in line with this,vision,hearing
    smell of some substances is in parts per billion
    if combo locks were secure they would still be used
    now they are for show or cheap covenience

    Report comment
    Reply

  3. This is the same algorithm used on school lockers when you forgot the combination from 1960 on. They must have been Master locks that were built in. Or at least until they were removed from all the schools (so no one could hide guns and bombs and drugs and all kids had to carry backpacks to class).

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.