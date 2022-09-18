A common trope in bank heist B-movies is someone effortlessly bypassing a safe’s combination lock. Typically, the hero or villain will turn the dial while listening to the internal machinery, then deduce the combination based on sounds made by the lock. In real life, high-quality combination locks are not vulnerable to such simple attacks, but cheap ones can often be bypassed with a minimum of effort. Some are so simple that this process can even be automated, as [Mew463] has shown by building a machine that can open a Master combination lock in less than a minute.
The operating principle is based on research by Samy Kamkar from a couple of years ago. For certain types of Master locks, the combination can be found by applying a small amount of pressure on the shackle and searching for locations on the dial where its movement becomes heavier. A simple algorithm can then be used to completely determine the first and third numbers, and find a list of just eight candidates for the second number.
[Mew463]’s machine automates this process by turning the dial with a stepper motor and pulling on the shackle using a servo and a rack-and-pinion system. A magnetic encoder is mounted on the stepper motor to determine when the motor stalls, while the servo has its internal position encoder brought out as a means of detecting how far the shackle has moved. All of this is controlled by an Arduino Nano mounted on a custom PCB together with a TMC2208 stepper driver.
The machine does its job smoothly and quickly, as you can see in the (silent) video embedded below. All design files are available on the project’s GitHub page, so if you’ve got a drawer full of these locks without combinations, here’s your chance to make them sort-of-useful again. After all, these locks’ vulnerabilities have a long history, and we’ve even seen automated crackers before.
5 thoughts on “Robot Opens Master Combination Locks In Less Than A Minute”
The most secure part of a genuine Master Lock is its poor quality. Even if you know the combination, and ‘enter’ it perfectly, it may take a dozen attempts. After a month, you need bolt cutters.
i have been locking my bike with the strap from my helmet for 8 years and only had it stolen once. the most secure part of a genuine master lock is that all it’s doing is keeping bored neighbors’ kids out of your toolshed. :) never underestimate the value of not being targetted
do not underestimate human senses and capabilitys
average sensitivity to feeling a scratch in plate glass
is @.0001”
other senses are in line with this,vision,hearing
smell of some substances is in parts per billion
if combo locks were secure they would still be used
now they are for show or cheap covenience
This is the same algorithm used on school lockers when you forgot the combination from 1960 on. They must have been Master locks that were built in. Or at least until they were removed from all the schools (so no one could hide guns and bombs and drugs and all kids had to carry backpacks to class).
I wonder if Lock Picking Lawyer on youtube will do anything with this?
