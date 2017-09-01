Almost exactly four years ago, we came across a really neat module for sale on SeeedStudios. It was a $5 WiFi chip, able to connect your microcontroller project to the Internet with just a handful of wires and a few AT commands. This was the ESP8266, and it has since spawned an entire ecosystem of connected devices.
Now, there’s a new version of the ESP8266 that simply showed up on the Seeed website. Officially, it’s called the, ‘ESP8285 01M Wi-Fi SoC Module’, but you might as well start calling it ‘the Pluggable ESP module’. It’s the smallest ESP8266 module yet at 18mm square, and this one is designed to be plugged into a card-edge connector. It’s eighteen pins of wonder and 1MB of Flash, all ready to be stuffed into the next Internet of Things Thing.
The documentation for this module is sparse, and there isn’t even a mention of it on the AI Thinker website. That said, we can make some reasonable assumptions about what’s going on in this chip and what it can do. This module appears to be based on the ESP8285 SoC. Basically, it’s an ESP8266 with built-in 1MB SPI Flash. There are a handful of GPIOs available, and you should be able to build anything with this module that you could with other ESP8266 modules.
The highlight here is, of course, the card-edge connector. This is a module designed to be dropped into an existing product. You can program the module before hand, and assembly is a snap. The problem, though, is sourcing the relevant connector. It doesn’t look like Seeed has bothered to put a link to the right connector in the product description, although sourcing it shouldn’t be that much of a problem. The only question is if the card edge connectors on this module are hard gold (for multiple mating cycles) or just ENIG. Either way, if you’re plugging these modules into connectors dozens of times, you’re probably doing something wrong.
15 thoughts on “New Part Day: Pluggable ESP Modules”
From the data sheet found at: http://espressif.com/sites/default/files/documentation/0a-esp8285_datasheet_en.pdf
The ESP8285 integrates Tensilica L106 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) and ultra-low-power 16-bit
RSIC.
It’s the 8266 and a SPI flash in an MCM.
I’ve hunted for a while and not found a connector. No doubt it is just a matter of knowing what specifically to ask for in the search bars.
The espressif site is unhelpful, saying they are easy to find. An actual link would be good!
It definitely seems like a odd dual edge connector. The male connector part of the PCB is rather short and seems like kind of an odd-ball pitch between contacts to me. (By the way, this is Ai-Thinker’s board design, not Espressif.) Ai-Thinker’s datasheet erroneously calls it a “DIP-18”, but it’s a dual edge connector, not a dual in-line package connector. https://www.google.com/search?rls=en&q=site:ai-thinker.com+%22ESP-01M%22&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
Hardly the smallest. It’s rather large: http://www.esp8266.com/wiki/doku.php?id=esp8266-module-family
how is a card connector better than standard pin connectors?? the best interconnects are the most widely available :)
I’m not sure this is the best idea. There is no locking into the socket like with ram modules for example, and it’s going to be “flapping about in the breeze” in a short card edge connector which looks to be all of 3mm deep at best.
1MB is a bit small “to build anything with this module that you could with other ESP8266 modules”. I use 4MB ESP8266’s
If the PCB is thick enough then it could be wedged into a 18 DIP PIN header instead of a socket. Or perhaps you could solder it to a DIP header. Not very breadboard friendly unless you use one side and loose most of the GPIO.
I am waiting for comments on forums like GPIO4 and GPIO9 don’t work anymore.
My bad, the pin spacing is only 1.8mm and not 2.54mm so it’s only good for soldering wires to.
A pin header is definitely cheaper than a card edge connector. This module is probably intended to be soldered into a slot on a PCB.