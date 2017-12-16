Hangprinter Build Videos

We figure with the rise in 3D printing, it is time for a new Finagle’s law: Any part you want to print won’t fit on your print bed. There was a time when a 100 mm x 100 mm bed was common for entry-level printers. These days, more printers have beds around (200 mm)2. A hangprinter’s work area can be larger. Much larger. [Thomas Sanladerer] is building one, and has a series of videos about the build. You can see the first one below, but there are several posted, including about 11 hours of recordings of live sessions of the build.

If you haven’t heard of a hangprinter, it is essentially a 3D print head that — well — hangs from cables and can turn an entire room into a 3D printer. When we looked at the original, it was printing a five-foot tall model of the tower of Babel.

The hangprinter is true to its RepRap roots, with a lot of self-printed parts, and an open source design. Even if you don’t want to build one, watching the videos can show you a lot about how one works.

If you want something more conventional, several of us have been hacking on Anet A8s. Sometimes you don’t care about having a lot of build volume for one part, but you do care about having a lot of volume to make multiple parts, but that’s a different problem.