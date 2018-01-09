Raspberry Pi Ain’t Afraid Of No Spectre And Will Not Meltdown

While there’s broad agreement that Meltdown and Spectre attacks are really bad news at a fundamental level, there is disagreement on its immediate practical impact in the real world. Despite reassurance that no attacks have been detected in the wild and there’s time to roll out the full spectrum of mitigation, some want to find protection right now. If you’re interested in an usable and easy to set up modern desktop that’s free of Meltdown or Spectre threats, a Raspberry Pi can provide the immunity you seek.
[Eben Upton] explained the side channel attacks using fragments of Python for illustration, which was an enlightening read independent of the Raspberry Pi pitch. While these ARM cores perform speculative instruction fetches, they don’t speculatively execute them or modify the cache. Under the current circumstances, that makes all the difference in the world.
A clever security researcher may yet find a way to exploit speculative fetches in the future, and claiming that Raspberry Pi has superior security would be a stretch. The platform has its own set of security problems, but today Meltdown/Spectre is not among them. And that just might be enough to sway some decisions.
If you need to stay in the x86 world, look over what it’d take to to rewind back to an Intel 486.
Thanks to [D00med] for sharing the link in a comment to our overview article.
Yes, eBen’s explanation of how Meltdown and Spectre work (linked in the article above) is a must read, and you likely won’t find a better one that is within mortal comprehension.
I wonder if Spectre/Meltdown will be the push required to help ARM make the leap from mobile to desktop computing. There’s precious few options for ARM laptop/desktops, and it seems about time that changes.
The sheer momentum of x86, due to often used proprietary Software only compiled for that, is the real hurdle.
You’d have to get that remade for Arm, and corporate environments aren’t keen of dabbling with something that isn’t utterly broken.
For those taking big performance hits “utterly broken” may come sooner.
Beancounters often prefer slight predictable increase in expenses versus completely redoing it all over without a 100% solid expenses report.
Because they can reliably project the budget with the former.
Not saying that isn’t stupid in the long run, but Beancounters only think one fiscal year ahead and not further, and CEO’s and stockholders listen to Beancounters first and foremost.
^this^
I love using Open Office, but there is no official version for Android (by that I mean ARM).
So, until Android and its ARM base have Windoze compatible “apps” (seamless) x86 will continue to dominate the workplace desktop (IMHO).
Their latest was suppose to be aiming for light server duty. Really ARM boards and sticks are so cheap that it’s pretty easy to do a desktop.
There are plenty of vulnerable ARM cores. A53 and A7 are the exception not the rule. Unfortunately that means all the high-IPC cores you’d want to use in a desktop are still vulnerable.
Since all cortex above A7 are compromised by Spectre, I don’t think it will happens anytime soon.
What do you define as being “above A7” or even “all cortex”?
Going by the ARM web site, I can see 4 cores with numbers greater than ‘7’ in the Cortex-A range that are not affected (for a start the A53, as used in the Pi, is one) and there’s also quite a lot of other Cortex cores that are not part of the ‘A’ set.
Goto: https://spectreattack.com/ click on “ARM” and they provide a helpful list of spectre enabled/susceptible processors:
Cortex-R7
Cortex-R8
Cortex-A8
Cortex-A9
Cortex-A15
Cortex-A17
Cortex-A57
Cortex-A72
Cortex-A73
Cortex-A75
…and as I was subtly trying to point out that list does not contain a list of *all* ARM processors be they Cortex or have any numerical correlation with the number 7.
The problem for having an ARM desktop is they’ll be limited to what support the chip(-set) provider is willing to supply:
Intel and sometimes AMD does contribute towards getting the linux kernel to boot on the X86 arch (OK Intel only supports linux enough to satisfy the server market, otherwise ONLY M$ Windows would run on x86 these days and thus IMHO would be a firmware and not an OS).
The other problem is there is no Industrial Standard Interface (ISA),
What would this ISA look like?
Well I propose a GPIO header on all desktop ARM boards to support:
4x pins for Voltage Ref (Absolute max 14.8v i.e. 12vcc, devices can regulate if needed)
NMI (For critical devices)
3x IRQ (as a root requester or for 3x devices, depending on the board sizes)
1x Bus Reference clock (33Mhz, user re-definable for slower/faster hardware also for LPC)
16 bi-directional GPIO lanes that get serviced by dedicated hardware in the SoC (LPC LAD)
LPC-BUS (No LCLK or LAD or ID or SERIRQ, for legacy and simple devices, we’re makers… we all need this!)
i2c for bus expanders (Used for Slot and LPC ID and IRQ/SERIRQ remapping)
4x GND return
That is a total of:
36 pins,
The PI hats are 40 pin, so not too far fetched.
So… the problem here is that speculative fetch and advanced branch prediction was being done for a *reason*. For performance. Stalls suck, really bad.
Hence the reason why it’s a bit hilarious talking about a 486 or a Raspberry Pi being immune from this. Of course they are. They’re not within a mile of the top-end Intel/AMD CPUs in terms of performance. They’re outclassed by their ARM brethren that are vulnerable. The Pi-3’s CPU is 2.3 DMIPS/MHz.The server-class version, the A57, introduced at the same time, has nearly twice as high IPC (4.1-4.5 DMIPS/MHz). And the more recent ones (the A72/A73) are of course vulnerable.
You can’t swap in the non-vulnerable ARMs for desktops. They’re not fast enough. Not remotely.
