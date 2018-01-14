Hackaday Links: The ‘S’ In ‘CES’ Stands For Snake Oil

Remember IRDA? Before we had Bluetooth and WiFi, the cool kids connected their computers and printers together over fancy Infrared connections. Yes, your computer probably still has the drivers, but the hardware is nowhere to be found. For good reason, too: we now have Bluetooth and WiFi. This year, at CES, IRDA is making a comeback. MyLiFi is a product from OLEDCOMM that puts infrared connectivity in a lamp. All you need to do is plug an Ethernet cable into a desk lamp, a proprietary dongle into your computer, and you too can reap the benefits of a wireless connection with a range measured in meters. One of the selling points of this product is that this gives you wireless Internet ‘without radio waves’, marketing to the idiots who think RF causes cancer or whatever. It’s a stupid product that’s a highlight of the entire trade show.
During this year’s CES, Intel tweeted, “With each person on earth soon to be producing ~1.5 GB of #data each day, it is a resource without limits“. Two criticisms: First, ‘Earth’ should be capitalized. Second, data mined from individuals — which includes personal data and metadata including where you were, and who you talked to — is a resource to be extracted by capitalism. Welcome to the post-privacy society, brought to you by #CES2018.
Oh, crap, we’re getting into cryptocurrency…
Kodak has announced their own blockchain. Is Kodak going to the moon? Yes, but hold on: this might be a good idea. Kodak wants to use a blockchain for ‘image rights management’, where photographers can register, archive, and license their work. It’s a blockchain, and also a solution to a problem: something you don’t see much of these days. Shares of KODK shot up from $3.15 on Monday to somewhere north of $10 this week. Is it a good idea? Who knows, but someone put the word ‘blockchain’ in a press release and made a buttload of cash.
The guy behind the Maker Movement wants to create a blockchain platform for Makers. Who’s this guy behind the Maker Movement? Mark Hatch, former CEO of TechShop and someone who is purportedly on the board of Maker Media (Oh, that’s how Make got the scoop on the TechShop closure -ED). He’s creating a Blockchain for Makers. This blockchain will take two forms. The first is to allow ‘easy confirmation of skills’? Is little Bobby certified to use the table saw? Check the Blockchain. The second barb in our paw is a ‘currency token’ that provides an easy way to pay for related goods or services. There’s no mention if these services are makerspace dues, or some sort of payment system where creators can collect money from people who really really want Raspberry Pis stuffed into 3D printed Nintendos.
In drone news, I am reporting there are no fixed-wing drones on display at CES. Last year, Underwater ROVs outnumbered autonomous fixed-wing aircraft, and this year the scales tipped even further towards submersibles. The laws of physics don’t change for 1/10th scale aircraft, and fixed-wing drones will be more efficient than their multicopter counterparts at nearly every task.
We all know (or should) that safes in Las Vegas hotel rooms aren’t secure. CES 2018 has finally innovated on the hotel safe and come up with something you really don’t want to put your money, wallet, or passport in. It’s an Internet of Things safe. What are the features? Well, it’s small and lightweight and provides little in the way to mount anything. That’s great if you just want to steal the entire safe. But what about breaking into the safe? Don’t worry, the entire thing is made out of plastic. A quick whack to the top of the safe will open it right up.
17 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: The ‘S’ In ‘CES’ Stands For Snake Oil”
Re: MyLiFi. I am not sure the snide commentary is entirely warranted, at least when it comes to the underlying tech. That the “marketing” people went overboard trying to sell the tech as “digital detox” is undeniable, however using infrared for wireless local area network is not the worst idea out there. For example, you won’t have to deal with your neighbour’s data if you don’t have line-of-sight to his or her router. I live in an area where it is kind of hard to find a channel that is not too busy and where most people’s solution is to shout louder than their neighbour.
Agreed.
Yep. Very large bandwidths available and very good frequency re-use.
You also can split downlink between emitters. Getting a solid few hundred Mbps per LED means you can avoid some of the problems of WiFi collision in dense environments without cables. If you take half the data out of the WiFi channel you can handle many more clients in the same volume. If one of these systems becomes standardized it would be a real boon for conferences.
wow, someone is having a bad day…
It’s pretty entertaining though. Almost like the writers of Silicon Valley got Lewis Black drunk at CES…
I wonder how easy it’ll be to stand outside a window and get a MyLiFi connection. I wonder what kind of security it has?
Listening would be easy. Sending your own traffic through it… probably not so much. (Distance vs power)
What worries me in LiFi is “phone/tablet in pocket/backpack” use-case does not work. And I prefer my phone/tablet to have semiautomatic connectivity.
And yes, I am old enough to remember IRDA, and it did work.
What, because WiFi won’t go through windows and walls?
It wouldn’t work. Ordinary window glass doesn’t transmit IR directly through. It absorbs it, spreads it out, then re-radiates it out the other side.
All those cop shows on TV where they use “infrared cameras” to look through windows, walls, ceilings etc to show people walking around are BS.
Hawaii Five-0 is a flagrant and frequent abuser of this, even going as far as doing such shots from satellites. Odd that the show does that when much of the other tech used is real stuff, though often fancied up or sped up a bit. One example is the portable fingerprint device. Real tech, scans and sends to AFIS, but reality takes 10~15 minutes VS TV show instantly.
The show also nearly always does the “wasn’t on the phone long enough to trace” BS. Cel phone locations can be triangulated just about instantly, especially when there are three or more towers in range of the phone. If prepared in advance, waiting for a call from a specific number, the phone location will be nailed down instantly. The show alternates between treating cell phones accurately or like it’s the 1950’s with mechanical switched landlines – as the plot dictates.
Seems odd that they would ignore such a significant proportion of their potential market by only marketing to the idiots, excluding all those non-idiots who think similarly, and especially those who are undecided and choose to err on the side of caution, and/or perhaps look to limit exposure to within recommended safe levels. And that’s not to mention all those other idiots who think that IR can have advantages over RF for other reasons too.
I’m all for selling snake oil to the gullible.
I hope it comes with ion depleted anhydrous copper mains cable to fully offset the effects of mains frequency imballance in the photon exchange unit.
“Yes, your computer probably still has the drivers, but the hardware is nowhere to be found.”
Except in my drawer. Good for the HP48. As for LiFi I can see this combined with POE+ to giving the advantages of both.
> This year, at CES, IRDA is making a comeback.
no it isn’t?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li-Fi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infrared_Data_Association
“Li-Fi has almost no limitations on capacity. The visible light spectrum is 10,000 times larger than the entire radio frequency spectrum. Researchers have reached data rates of over 224 Gbit/s…”
> … and you too can reap the benefits of a wireless connection with a range measured in meters.
kind of like bluetooth?
> Two criticisms: First, ‘Earth’ should be capitalized.
…you’re complaining about grammar on twitter.
I have always appreciated IRDA and find it a bright way to transceive. It may be best to ignore how something is marketed and think for yourself when deciding whether or not it is a useful technology. The noise floor is crummy enough so anything to reduce it helps. While I do not personally like the tone or attitude of this post, I am glad that it was brought to my attention that IRDA is seeing the light of day again. yo.
Speaking of CES Snake Oil – Energeous were still at it, peddling their impractical wireless charging bullshit to idiot journalists who’d rather parrot a press release than do any real journalism:
https://liesandstartuppr.blogspot.co.uk/
One might think that in a show devoted to consumer electronics that the persons intended to buy the stuff (AKA consumers) would be allowed to attend and give some important feedback on whether or not they might desire to exchange money for the products.
It’s the same with most other industry trade shows. There are big ones for kitchen appliances and pretty much everything else made to be used in kitchens – but Mr. and Mrs. Homeowner aren’t allowed in to voice their opinion on the Master Mixer 2525.
You won’t see any of the people who’re building a custom car or hot rod in their garage at SEMA, nevermind that some exhibitors might have exactly the product(s) that would sell to large numbers of such people – if they were allowed into the show to find out the product(s) exist.
How many great products introduced at industry trade shows never succeed because the industry media declines to write any gushing articles about them, while the people who would actually be interested are kept outside the gates?