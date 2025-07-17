This Service Life Study Really Grinds Our Gears

3D printing is arguably over-used in the maker community. It’s just so easy to run off a quick prototype and then… well, it’s good enough, right? Choosing the right plastic can go a long way to making sure your “good enough” prototype really is good enough for long term use. If you’re producing anything with gearing, you might want to cast your eyes to a study by [Mert Safak Tunalioglu] and [Bekir Volkan Agca] titled: Wear and Service Life of 3-D Printed Polymeric Gears.
The authors printed simple test gears in ABS, PLA, and PETG, and built a test rig to run them at 900 rpm with a load of 1.5 Nm against a steel drive gear. The gears were pulled off and weighed every 10,000 rotations, and allowed to run to destruction, which occurred in the hundreds-of-thousands of rotations in each case. The verdict? Well, as you can tell from the image, it’s to use PETG.
The authors think that this is down to PETG’s ductility, so we would have liked to see a hard TPU added to the mix, to say nothing of the engineering filaments. On the other hand, this study was aimed at the most common plastics in the 3D printing world and also verified a theoretical model that can be applied to other polymers.
This tip was sent in by [Benjamin], who came across it as part of the research to build his first telescope, which we look forward to seeing. As he points out, it’s quite lucky for the rest of us that the U.S. government provides funding to make such basic research available, in a way his nation of France does not. All politics aside, we’re grateful both to receive your tips and for the generosity of the US taxpayer.
We’ve seen similar tests done by the community — like this one using worm gears — but it’s also neat to see how institutional science approaches the same problem. If you need oodles of cycles but not a lot of torque, maybe skip the spurs and print a magnetic gearbox. Alternatively you break out the grog and the sea shanties and print yourself a capstan.
9 thoughts on “This Service Life Study Really Grinds Our Gears”
One word for 3D printing good gears: nylon.
Especially with some filler like glass or carbon fiber
Doesn’t that filler cause excessive abrasion?
These days PC and ASA are also pretty common, could’ve been worth it including those as well. ABS has kind of lost a lot of its early days appeal and these days I rarely see anyone mention using it.
ABS is still the recommended material for your Voron or RatRig printer parts. Most users won’t see any difference between that and ASA (unless you’re printing outdoors in full sun or something), so why spend +30-50% more?
ABS not only isn’t dead, it’s the preferred polymer for a good chunk of the DIY community due to being cheaper and easily printable with enclosed 3d printers. It isn’t nowhere near as popular as the other filaments, I’ll grant you that.
Nice to see some real life tests on 3D printed gears.
It would be even nicer if the test apparatus itself was also 3D printed…
There is also very little info on how it works. How do you apply 1.4Nm at 900rpm?
The biggest clue is the weight on the right side of the photograph. It probably connects to a string wound around the flywheel in the middle.
Small calculation: 1.5[Nm] 900[rpm] / 60 [seconds per minute] * (2pi) [Rev -> rad/s] =141 Watts dissipated. This is becoming significant, and probably also the reason the motor speed is so low.
If I were to design such a tester, I would use thinner axles, that can be used as torsion bars, and then simply use two gear sets, one set at each end. By calibrating the torsion, you can set a constant moment. As a result, you do not have to dissipate any power (except for the friction of the gears and bearings themselves), and you can test two sets of gears at the same time. And you will have to test a batch to get reliable results anyway, so testing two at the same time halves the time for the test.
Not anymore lol. I guess we’ll all have to rely on YouTuber video experiments from now on.
I wonder how POM gears would fare on this test. It is an exotic filament though, and kinda difficult to print due to the fact that it doesn’t stick to most of the printing surfaces.
