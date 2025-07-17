Feeling nostalgic? Weren’t around in the 90s but wonder what it was like? ProtoWeb has you covered! Over on his YouTube channel [RetroTech Chris] shows you how to browse the web like it’s 1995.
The service that [RetroTech Chris] introduces is on the web over here: protoweb.org. The way it works is that you configure your browser to use the service’s proxy server, then the service will be able to intercept your browsing activity and serve you old content from its cache. Also, for some supported sites, you will see present-day content but presented in the format you would have seen in the 90s. Once you have configured your browser to use the ProtoWeb proxy you can navigate to http://www.inode.com/ where you will find a directory listing of sites which have been archived or emulated within the service.
In his video [RetroTech Chris] actually demos some of the old web browsers running on old hardware, which is a very good recreation of what things were like. If you want the most realistic experience you can even configure ProtoWeb to slow down your network connection to the speed of a 56k dial-up modem. There are some things from the 90s that we miss, but waiting for websites to load isn’t one of them!
We had a look in our own archive to see how far back we here at Hackaday could go, and we found our first post, from September 2004: Radioshack Phone Dialer – Red Box. A red box! Spicy.
Thanks to [Teejay] for writing in about this one.
4 thoughts on “ProtoWeb: Browsing The Information Superhighway Like It’s 1995”
“There are several things we miss, but waiting for websites to load isn’t one of them! ”
I’d love to experience your fantasy Internet where web sites don’t load 500MB of garbage and have 18 different scripts with mandatory delays and check-ins before loading all the actual site elements you are there to view.
There are sites that I don’t have alternatives for that take over a minute to load the text elements I want to read.
Enshitification is insane…
“It works fine on my machine”
–Web Developer
I don’t know about the rest of the folks that were young adults in the 1990’s, but I sure as heck don’t miss browsing the web of that era. Browsing on Netscape on a Pentium-100 with a 14.4k modem is an intense lesson in patience. BBS-ing at that speed was decent (until you needed to do a file download, which only took about 1 hour per megabyte, provided the phone line didn’t glitch your connection), but trying to browse the web was a joke, even back when such machines were still considered “state of the art”.
Other than the “neato” factor, I don’t miss it for a moment.
There’s a reason we have nostalgia channels, because people always think the march of progress left something behind.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)