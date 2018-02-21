Friday Hack Chat: Trusting The Autorouter

Ah, the autorouter. Inside every PCB design tool, there’s a function called the ‘autorouter’. This function, when used correctly, is able to automagically lay traces between pads, producing a perfect board in under a minute. The trouble is, no one uses it. We have been told not to trust the autorouters and we hear a lot of other dire warnings about it. The autorouter never works. The autorouter will put traces everywhere. The autorouter doesn’t consider floorplanning, and sometimes you’re going to get traces that go right through the edge of your board. Is avoiding the autorouter sound advice?
For this week’s Hack Chat, we’re talking about trusting the autorouter. The autorouter is just a tool, and like any tool, it will do exactly what you tell it. The problem, therefore, is being smart enough to use the autorouter.
Our guest for this week’s Hack Chat is Ben Jordan, Director of Community Tools and Content at Altium. Ben is a Computer Systems engineer, with 25 years experience in board-level hardware and embedded systems design. He picked up a soldering iron at 8, and wrote some assembly at 12. He’s also an expert at using an autorouter successfully.
In this Hack Chat, we’re going to talk to Ben about Altium, Circuit Maker, and how to get the best performance out of an autorouter. How do you set the autorouter up? How do you test your settings? What, actually, is the technology and math that goes into an autorouter? What is the best way to design a multilayer board? How do you do multiboard designs? And what’s the deal with mixed signals?
Our Hack Chats are live community events on the Hackaday.io Hack Chat group messaging. This Hack Chat is going down Friday, February 23rd at noon, Pacific time. Want to know what time this is happening in your neck of the woods? Here, look at the neat time zone converter thingy.
Click that speech bubble to the right, and you’ll be taken directly to the Hack Chat group on Hackaday.io.
You don’t have to wait until Friday; join whenever you want and you can see what the community is talking about.
3 thoughts on “Friday Hack Chat: Trusting The Autorouter”
unless you are laying out something really complex it often takes more time to set the stupid thing up than just do it yourself. otherwise you get crazy stuff like traces running off the pcb and 10 billion via’s
That’s pretty much the opposite of my experience. For easy boards I just run the autorouter with standard options. For more complicated stuff, I route most things by hand, because I have yet to come across an autorouter that understands the concept of “do your best.”
ahhh… it went wrong already in the first line of the article:
“Ah, the autorouter. Inside every PCB design tool, there’s a function called the ‘autorouter’”
For instance the advertisement regarding “free PCB” states: “… it does not include an autorouter.”
For more examples, see: https://www.pannam.com/blog/best-pcb-design-software-tools/
I’m almost certain that this is not the case! Perhaps you’d mean “every high end PCB design tool”,
The author seemed to forget that hackaday is a website that focuses mostly on “amateurs” or people with a low budget. Although I’m quite certain that many skilled technicians, designers, engineers are watching hackaday. But I’m pretty sure most readers are everyday tinkerers. This is mostly based on my personal experience from reading the comments and the content of most articles. Which is no problem as I like hackaday just for that.
Anyway, the auto-router, how wonderful it may seem and how functional it may be in the hands of the overly experienced user. It is indeed up for debate if this tool is suited for the everyday tinkerer or for the person who designs his/her first PCB. But we cannot assume that it is available to everybody who visits this website, we can also assume that it is not the correct tool for the job for the one-time-only PCB designer. Just like any other power-tool… it should be handled with great care, respect and craftmanship in order to achieve the proper results.
Can’t wait till friday!