2024 Supercon: Third Round Of Super Speakers

Joshua Wise

X1Plus: an unusual custom firmware for a consumer 3D printer

X1Plus is the first known custom firmware for the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon 3D printer. In some ways, X1Plus is a very standard custom firmware: it jumps into a custom kernel, launches a patched userspace, and provides a handful of interesting features to users. And in some ways, X1Plus takes a relatively well-trodden path of exploiting relatively usual cheap IoT device security vulnerabilities that have been passed around from hand to hand for a while.

In this talk, we’ll all get to laugh together a little bit about classic silly IoT security errors, we’ll paint a picture of the architecture of a firmware patchset designed for ordinary users, and we’ll enjoy a little bit of hope at the concept of at least one vendor who found it more interesting to collaborate with their users than to fight them.