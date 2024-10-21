It is hard to imagine that much we built today will be used ten years from now, much less in a hundred. It is hard to make things that last through the ages, which is why we are fascinated with things like ancient pyramids in Mexico, Egypt, and China. However, even the oldest Egyptian pyramid is only about 5,000 years old. [Mark Piesing] at the BBC visited a site that is supposed to lock up nuclear waste for 100,000 years.
This particular project is in France, but there are apparently dozens of similar projects around the world. Locating these nuclear tombs is tricky. They need to be in a geologically stable area that won’t contaminate water. They also prefer areas already depleted of resources to lessen the chance someone will be digging nearby in the far future. You also need people to agree to have these facilities in their communities, which is probably the most difficult thing to find.
Burying anything 500 meters underground is a challenge. But we were interested in how you’d plan to keep the material safely away from people for 20 times longer than the pyramids have stood next to the Nile. Anything could happen over that timescale, and it seems unlikely that you’ll have an organization that can last that long and stand watch over these dangerous vaults. If they poke around in these holes, future archeologists could deal with a very real cursed tomb.
Of course, the whole idea is controversial. But putting that aside, how would you design something to last 100,000 years and stay secure? Let us know in the comments. It would be good practice for that generation ship to Bernard’s Star.
We’ve seen that it is hard to keep a clock running for even 100 years. Already, 50-year-old computers seem incredibly antique. What will tech be like in 100,000 years?
31 thoughts on “Nuclear Tomb Must Survive”
Dig hole to China
Drop it in
Dig hole to china, deliver the waste to china, watch as china destroys the waste forever in fast neutron reactors.
build more breeders. high level waste is mostly viable fuel with some short lived isotopes mixed in. let those burn off and throw it back into the reactor.
Is this the part where we debate sending waste into space?
Here’s a possible example of trying to launch a rocket containing highly radioactive nuclear waste into space or to the sun: https://i.gifer.com/4JtI.mp4
Rocket explodes during liftoff, covers the entire earth in radioactive poison.
use it as rocket fuel.
Middle of Australia, it’s already a geologically stable desert wasteland.
In
If only the pharaohs had nuclear waste – they could guarantee their tombs would be cursed.
the curse of the pharaohs turned out to just be stale air.
♫Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun♫
you know how much delta-v is required to drop things in the sun, youre gonna need some kind of nerva, fission fragment, or old boom boom.
It seems that about 1.7 billion years ago a number of natural nuclear reactors operated on and off for a few hundred thousand years in an undergound uranium deposit in Oklo (in Africa), when the U-235/U238 ratio was about the same as in nuclear power reactors today. After the natural nuclear reactors were no longer capable of operating (or there was no more water to moderate the neutrons to fission the uranium), the eukaryote nuclear regulatory commission existing at that time decided to leave the fission products and actinides buried where they were after they determined that no one would digging down there until shovels were invented 1.7 billion years later.
And sure enough, 1.7 billion years later, after digging down to the uranium deposit, scientists determined that most of the fission products and actinides stayed pretty much in place.
It’s not waste, not to a fast breeder reactor. Use it! Renegotiate carters folly, and allow “reprocessing of nuclear waste” in fast breeder reactors. Does anyone believe this provision slowed down Russia at all?! (Or is for that matter, or any other country)
I second the motion
Any other country doesn’t have the Nuclear Waste Policy Act that was pushed through by Jimmy Carter. It effectively condemns all spent fuel to be buried.
Fast breeder reactors are more complicated (and more expensive) with the technology not fully developed, involve liquid metal (e.g., sodium) cooling, and result in fuel can be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium. FBRs are not likely to be commercially viable for sometime into the future, although taxpayer-funded research FBRs have been built.
Also, for standard uranium power reactors there is enough uranium to last for quite a long time, and if thorium reactors can be proven a commercially acceptable alternative, there’s enough thorium to last until Mr. Fusion reactors are sold at Walmart.
cant wait until somone developes a pure fusion warhead so we can consign nonproliferation concerns to the ashpit of history and actually stand a chance at reversing climate change.
mutually assured destruction works. not at destroying things unfortunately.
Exactly. If it’s still radioactive and dangerous, it can still give us energy. (Though I’ll grant that it might not always be economical to do so!)
Of course, there’s also the “used masks and gloves” kind of nuclear waste, which isn’t the same as spent fuel but is still not the sort of thing you just want to chuck into a regular landfill.
yea but thats not the 10000 year waste that hippies are always on about.
Vitrify it in glass (Obsidian lasts eons). Dig a deep mine in Yuca Mountain and put it at the bottom. Then collapse the tunnel. Bada Bing bada boom! Its inaccessible and stable.
Or turn it into stable ceramic with a proven process: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synroc
Why are we not doing this already?
We are on a small scale. It is going to be put into large scale soon. https://www.hanford.gov/page.cfm/wtp
“Hey Qkyy’p=p!”
I found this flinty stuff we can use for arrowheads! “
“In the year 2525, if man is still alive, if woman can survive…”
if only the people who wrote that song knew anything about nuclear physics.
It would be good to reread Gregory Benford’s “Deep Time” (ISBN-13: 978-0007483792) about now.
“It is hard to imagine that much we built today will be used ten years from now” – bullshit.
the really nasty stuff burns off in a few hundred years, the rest is viable nuclear fuel. we should be burning it not burying it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)