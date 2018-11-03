Who’s Going On Your Fifty?

You can tell a lot about a country, its history and its politics, by taking a look at its banknotes. Who features on them, or in the case of studiously engineered international compromises such as the Euro, who doesn’t feature on them. Residents of the UK have over the years been treated to a succession of historical worthies on their cash, and when a new revision of a banknote is announced you can be certain that the choice of famous person to adorn it will be front page news. Today we have a new banknote on the way, and this time the selection is squarely in Hackaday’s sphere of interest because the public is being urged to nominate a scientist for the honour. The note in question is the £50, the one that nobody uses and plenty of shops won’t even accept, but still, it’s an important choice that will replace the incumbents on the present version, steam engine pioneers Matthew Boulton and James Watt.
So, given a blank £50, who would you put on it? Candidates must be British, not fictional, and also no longer alive. Names in the frame include Ada, Countess Lovelace, Stephen Hawking, and Alan Turing, though with such a wide field to choose from there are sure to be many more front-runners. You might, for example, wish to consider Rosalind Franklin, but you can forget Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, or Michael Faraday as they have all already featured on British banknotes.
Hackaday does not take sides in such endeavors, but it’s still an opportunity to back your most inspiring figure. As your scribe, it’s a tough one between Lovelace and Turing, though Turing probably wins by a short head. Who would you like to see on the next £50 note? The bank has produced a short promotional video which we’ve placed below the break.
Alan Turing, not only would it be a recognition of his contribution to the word, it would so annoy all the homophobes.
I can’t believe he isn’t already on a note.
Like “In God we Trust” annoys atheists?
I just nominated John Bolton – a sure Nobel Prize winner except his field (astrophysics) which he arguably founded was not recognised in his time.
Dont care who they put on it really (tho I do like the idea of turing) I just wish you could actually spend the things without being made to feel like a criminal. £20 gets you next to nothing these days
If I’m completely honest I can’t say I have ever really taken any notice of who is on any note, and doubt many people do. The only one I remember is the Britannia figure on the £5 note.
Most only note the value, and with colors that’s pretty easy.
I’m not British, but I’ve always sort of liked John Harrison for the marine chronometer. It was a huge contribution to global navigation.
Ah forgot to add/affirm well since I am also a UK citizen (and others), then sure I would vote for Alan Turing as a first, chromosomes aside – I prefer those with mitochondria ;-)
Second preference the often ignored Paracelsus as he touched on the issue of delineating medicants/poisons by dose which likely applies to politics as well in terms of campaign speeches and “rallies” (geesh, I feel sorry for those in USA), relevant links with last one as a lead up to exploring AI type code inferring intent and determination of integrity as in whether to bother furthering dialectic on important tech/health/safety issues especially with facile anonymous nicks :D
Lady Ada for the win. At least on this occasion they are not going to plaster an image of a politician, or a warmonger (or both) on our cash.
It’s gotta be Stephen Hawking – not only was he very intelligent, but he was a very decent human being with a great sense of humour – or does decent human not count any more, judging by recent choice president of USA? … It would obviously be better if he was a women or gay. He’s my personal hero.
Doesn’t the candidate have to be dead for a good while first?
That’s the trend but it’s not a hard rule, the suggestion form just requires that they’re dead and British.
Charles Babbage! His difference machine is really impressive to see in action.
James Clerk Maxwell
If for no other reason than he has a banknote-worthy beard.
How about Grace Hopper for all her contributions to modern computers? We can start with The Compiler.
Grace Hopper while an important person in the development of computing is not British.
Sadly she was an American. But if she’d been a Brit you can be certain I’d have mentioned her above.
What exactly did Ada contribute worthy of comparison to the others? Other than being a popular meme that is?
Plenty of women with more significant contributions to the modern world that could be selected instead.
Oh I miss the days when we had C. F. Gauß on our 10 DM banknotes.
John Cleese doing his Ministry of Silly Walks walk.