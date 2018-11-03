Revive that old Analog Cell Phone with SDR

With the latest and greatest 5G cellular networks right around the corner, it can be difficult to believe that it wasn’t so long ago that cell phones relied on analog networks. They aren’t used anymore, but it might only take a visit to a swap meet or flea market to get your hands on some of this vintage hardware. Of course these phones of a bygone era aren’t just impractical due to their monstrous size compared to modern gear, but because analog cell networks have long since gone the way of the floppy disk.
But thanks to the efforts of [Andreas Eversberg] those antique cell phones may live again, even if it’s only within the radius of your local hackerspace. His software allows the user to create a functioning analog base station for several retro phone networks used in Europe and the United States, such as AMPS, TACS, NMT, Radiocom, and C450. You can go the old school route and do it with sound cards and physical radios, or you can fully embrace the 21st century and do it all through a Software Defined Radio (SDR); in either event, calls to the base station and even between multiple mobile devices is possible with relatively inexpensive hardware.
[Andreas] has put together exceptional documentation for this project, which starts with a walk through on how you can setup your DIY cell “tower” with traditional radios. He explains that amateur radios are a viable option for most of the frequencies used, and that he had early success with modifying second-hand taxi radios. He even mentions that the popular BaoFeng handheld radios can be used in a pinch, though not all the protocols will work due to distortion in the radio.
If you want to take the easy way out, [Andreas] also explains how to replace the radios with a single SDR device. This greatly simplifies the installation, and turns a whole bench full of radios and wires into something you can carry around in your pack if you were so inclined. His software has specific options to use the LimeSDR and LimeSDR-Mini, but you should be able to use other devices with a bit of experimentation.
We’ve previously reviewed the LimeSDR-Mini hardware, as well as covered its use in setting up DIY GSM networks.
9 thoughts on “Revive that old Analog Cell Phone with SDR”
This sounds very neat but don’t the fcc as well as the cell companies take a dim view of your using their frequencies?
It’s okay, we take a dim view of them too so it’s mutual.
It’s worth noting that modern phones use different bands. This won’t interfere with their current business. Keep it low-power, keep it indoors, don’t leave it turned on for a long time and you’re pretty much fine.
A very dim view indeed, from what I have heard. I’m fairly certain it’s illegal in the US to even LISTEN to cellular frequencies, though good luck to the FCC on enforcing that one.
That part wouldn’t be an issue in Europe as these frequencies are not “cellular” anymore for the most part. E.g. NMT used to run at 450MHz or so, just above the 70cm HAM band. These days the frequencies are re-allocated to other uses already.
However, it is still illegal to transmit there without a proper license and even where the frequency is now for public unlicensed use (e.g. PMR or ISM bands), you aren’t allowed to use uncertified homebrew gear there – which is what an SDR radio or running an old cellular radio would certainly count as.
Yep, these guys are pretty much asking for a serious fine, even if their system runs at very low power. E.g. that 148.410 on that radio in the photo is a PMR frequency – they probably won’t cause intereference to anything of significance there but any sort of homebrew gear on PMR is not legal.
Still wondering what the most cost effective (cheapest) homebrew, DIY, commercial off the shelf FCC certification system looks like? Wondering if can be made with an SDR?
I mean… think about how some really expensive pre-80’/90’s spectrum analyzers alone were and now even better performance can be accomplished with a computer with a sound card and SDR’s using a microphone and/or antenna. Can even be made to be signal and sweep generators as well as more if you know how to program.
Would be interesting to see made with salvaged, re-used, re-purposed or even cheap Chinese gear and might even be an interesting milestone for a system for someone to champion to sell commercially or at least have available as a service for events/labs.
Neat build, looks like a cool project(s) and thanks for sharing.
In the US, this frequency is quite simply illegal to transmit on without a license. It’s outside the amateur band, so not THAT license. Think you’re keeping the power low enough that your interference won’t be noticed and tracked down? Wanna risk it? The FCC does not play around here, especially when you intrude on frequencies commonly used by local government for critical services such as police, fire, rescue, utilities, air traffic control, etc. Unless you’re experimenting inside a Faraday cage, you’re probably going to lose all your equipment and fined tens of thousands of dollars.
Don’t do this.
Monitor the frequency you intend to use for a bit and make sure you go as low power as you can and you should be ok really.
Enforcement works off reports. If the freq is quiet in your area and you’re not hurling tonnes of sauce into the void I doubt anyones going to whinge to the fuzz.