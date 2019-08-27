It wasn’t that long ago when hard drives that boasted a terabyte of capacity were novel. But impressive though the tera- prefix is, beyond that is peta and even further is exa — as in petabyte and exabyte. A common i7 CPU currently clocks in at about 60 gigaflops (floating point operations per second). Respectable, but today’s supercomputers routinely turn in sustained rates in the petaflop range, with some even faster. The Department of Energy announced they were turning to Cray to provide three exascale computers — that is, computers that can reach an exaflop or more. The latest of these, El Capitan, is slated to reach 1.5 exaFLOPS and will reside at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories.
The $600 million price tag for El Capitan seems pretty reasonable for a supercomputer. After all, a Cray I could only do 160 megaflops and cost nearly $8 million in 1977, or about $33 million in today’s money. So about 20 times the cost gets them over 9,000 times the compute power.
The computes use Cray’s Shasta architecture. Of course, at some point, it isn’t the computing but the communications which provides the limiting factor. Cray’s Slingshot connects the pieces of the computer together. The information about it on Cray’s website isn’t very technical, but we were struck with this passage:
Additionally, Shasta supports processors well over 500 watts, eliminating the need to do forklift upgrades of system infrastructure to accommodate higher-power processors.
We know we hate it when we want to upgrade our desktop and have to start up the forklift. Cray, of course, has a long history with supercomputers. You probably have a pretty good supercomputer hiding in your graphics card, by the way.
14 thoughts on “New Cray Will Reach 1.5 ExaFLOPS”
Will it run Crysis?
wow – you could even run java on that in a reasonable time!
So what is so important that they want to do to warrant spending $600 million ?
Simulate nukes and high energy physics probably.
160 megaflops x 9000 is 1.5 Teraflops, off by a factor 1000
you too :-)
1000 x 1,5 teraflops is 1,5 petaflops
exactly, new CRAY is faster 9 000 000 times than CRAY1
Dropped some zeros. On the other hand it is “over 9000” ;-)
No matter how fast the computer, Microsoft will write an Operating System that will bring it to its knees.
+1
Yawn, wake me when we have to figure out what comes after yotta.
Yoda??
Literally NO ONE has a supercomputer “…hiding in your graphics card…”
The word “Supercomputer” has a definition.You aren’t being cute when you intentionally misuse it.
A the top 500 fastest computers are Supercomputers. Period. End of statement. No exceptions. (Based on a variety of metrics)
If you were to use “Olympics” to refer to a children’s game at summer camp, it would be clear you weren’t talking about the ACTUAL Olympics. No confusion.
But if you used “Olympics” to refer to some World-Tier sporting event that was NOT part of the Olympics, it would be wrong. You would be deceiving your audience and spreading/perpetuating confusion.
This EXACT type of use is why most people have no clue what terms like “Cloud”, “Crypto”, “Blockchain”, and others ACTUALLY mean. People misuse them to make their statements sound more impressive.
This is not a statement against languages changing over time. That happens. We all have to deal with it.
This is about people misusing words to make their statements sound more important/impressive.
All those compute cycles, and Photoshop still can’t automatically detect and fix a painfully bad photocomposite (or more likely an all-up render, which makes it doubly sinful). This one from the linked-to page just hurts my eyeballs: https://www.cray.com/sites/default/files/Shasta-Mid-Cab-cut-compressor.png . But the one in the lede here isn’t much better.