2 thoughts on “Steering By Touch And Haptic Feedback

  2. Interesting! This basically works like a backwards etch-a-sketch. Instead of turning knobs to move a nub, you move the nub to turn the knobs. That could make for an easy to recreate and interesting take on user input. You can skip the servos and use rotary encoders to get a cheaper non-haptic version of this. Now what could we use it for? Controlling a mouse or using it as a stylus/tablet seem obvious and probably more useful than anything to do with cars. Hmm.. if I can figure out a good use, maybe I’ll build one.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.