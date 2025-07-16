Caltech Scientists Make Producing Plastics From CO2 More Efficient

For decades there has been this tantalizing idea being pitched of pulling CO 2 out of the air and using the carbon molecules for something more useful, like making plastics. Although this is a fairly simple process, it is also remarkably inefficient. Recently Caltech researchers have managed to boost the efficiency somewhat with a new two-stage process involving electrocatalysis and thermocatalysis that gets a CO 2 utilization of 14%, albeit with pure CO 2 as input.

The full paper as published in Angewandte Chemie International is sadly paywalled with no preprint available, but we can look at the Supplemental Information for some details. We can see for example the actual gas diffusion cell (GDE) starting on page 107 in which the copper and silver electrodes react with CO 2 in a potassium bicarbonate (KHCO 3 ) aqueous electrolyte, which produces carbon monoxide (CO) and ethylene (C 2 H 4 ). These then react under influence of a palladium catalyst in the second step to form polyketones, which is already the typical way that these thermoplastics are created on an industrial scale.

The novelty here appears to be that the ethylene and CO are generated in the GDEs, which require only the input of CO 2 and the potassium bicarbonate, with the CO2 recirculated for about an hour to build up high enough concentrations of CO and C 2 H 4 . Even so, the researchers note a disappointing final quality of the produced polyketones.