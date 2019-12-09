Restoring A 1949 Golden Throat Radio

[Mr. Carlson] has a really beautiful old 1949-era radio to restore and you can watch him do it in a comprehensive video, below. We aren’t sure what we were more amused by: the odd speaker that looks like a ceiling air vent or the sticker on the back certifying that the radio produces the tone of the “golden throat” signed by RCA’s chief engineer.

Electrically, the radio didn’t look that remarkable. Of course, the capacitors were presumed bad and replaced. The video made us remember how much we hated restringing dial radios!

The best part about any [Mr. Carlson] video, though, is the view of his workshop. It looks like some 1955 concept of an orbital space station for one astronaut. We aren’t sure where he gets the bench space to work on things like this beautiful old radio though.

Despite the unusual speaker covering, the speaker itself looked pretty conventional. [Carlson] notes that all speakers are inherently screwdriver magnets. At the end, though, you can hear the sound coming from that speaker and it sounds great. If it’s whetted your appetite for more, this is hardly the first tube radio restoration we’ve shown you.