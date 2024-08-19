This Is Not A Laptop, It’s A KVM Combo

A spare monitor and keyboard are handy things to have around, but they’re a bit of a hassle. They are useful for hardware development, plugging in to headless servers, or firing up a Raspberry Pi or similar single-board computer (SBC). If that’s something you do and portability and storage space are important to you, then you may be interested in the CrowView Note.
I got an opportunity to test and provide feedback on an early version of this unusual device, which is functionally a portable spare monitor plus keyboard (and touchpad) without the bulk and extra cables. Heck, it’s even giving me ideas as the guts of a Cyberdeck build. Let’s take a look.
What It Is
It really looks like a laptop, but it’s actually a 14″ 1920 x 1280 monitor and USB keyboard in a laptop form factor.
There is also an integrated trackpad, speakers and mic, and a rechargeable battery. That makes it capable of providing its own power, and it can even function as a power bank in a pinch. There’s an HDMI input on one side, and on the other is a full-featured USB-C port that accepts video input via the DisplayPort altmode.
The CrowView Note is a pretty useful device for a workbench where one is often plugging hardware in for development or testing, because there’s no need to manage a separate monitor, keyboard, and mouse.
It is not a laptop, but attaching an SBC like a Raspberry Pi makes it act like one. The three ports conveniently located on the left-hand side (HDMI in, USB-C out for power to the SBC, and USB-A in for peripherals like keyboard and trackpad) are all that are needed in this case. Elecrow offers a “cable eliminator” PCB adapters to make the process of connecting a Raspberry Pi 5 or a Jetson Nano as simple as possible. The result is something that looks and works just like a laptop.
Well, almost. The SBC will still be a separate piece of hardware, whether connected by cables or by one of Elecrow’s PCB adapters. The result is OK for bench work, but especially in the case of the PCB adapter, not particularly rugged. Still, it’s a nice option and makes working on such boards convenient and cable-free.
What It Isn’t
Visually the CrowView note looks so much like a laptop that it bears repeating: this is not a laptop. There are no processing brains whatsoever inside. It’s a portable and rechargeable monitor, keyboard, mic, and speakers in a laptop form factor.
Also, it is not a laptop kit. It’s got all the right hardware to act like one, but there’s no way to truly securely or semi-permanently attach an SBC. Attaching an SBC like a Raspberry Pi 5 can be done with cables or one of Elecrow’s PCB adapters, but the result is more a convenience than something that would survive being loaded into a bag or backpack and carried around.
Use Cases, and Video Input Options
A device like this is handy for any situation that would require a spare monitor and keyboard, like configuring headless systems or working with development kits. An HDMI and USB cable are all that’s really needed to provide monitor and keyboard/touchpad functionality in this way, and the built-in rechargeable battery means it can power itself as well as attached hardware.
The USB-C port on the left is a 5 V output for exactly this purpose, but the one on the right side is a full-featured port that supports modes such as power delivery (PD) and DisplayPort video over USB-C. Devices that support video in this way include some mobile phones, and portable devices like Valve’s Steam Deck (shown here.)
The only catch for video over USB-C is that both the device and the cable must support it. The DisplayPort altmode is one of USB-C’s high-speed interfaces and requires the cable to have the right pairs connected, or it won’t work. (Since cables all look the same from the outside, this is where a USB cable tester comes in handy.)
The Electrow Note is rechargeable, light, and charges and handles just like a laptop. It’s far less bulky than a standalone monitor and keyboard/mouse. This makes it attractive for use on a crowded workbench, or in field work where portability is key.
Limitations and Quirks
In my testing of an early version of the device, I found a couple quirks that are worth keeping in mind.
One is that this device is a monitor and keyboard/mouse all in one, and they aren’t really completely independent devices. That is to say, if the monitor isn’t getting a useable video signal, the display goes to sleep and seems to take the keyboard and touchpad functionality with it.
For example, pressing CAPS LOCK won’t toggle the caps lock indicator light because the keyboard isn’t “awake” without a video signal. I was unable to use the device just as a USB keyboard/mouse and ignore plugging in the monitor. Similarly, with no valid input video signal functions like brightness adjustment or using the monitor’s OSD menu are inaccessible. (Input switching and battery level display do work, however.)
Related to the above, the interface for adjusting monitor functions is basic, and understanding how it works may save time and frustration. As with many laptops, the function key row doubles as device controls with F1 for video input selection, F5 and F6 adjusting brightness down and up, and so on. On the version I tested, the default configuration is to have the function key row act as monitor controls. To send a literal F1 keypress from the keyboard, one must press Fn+F1. It’s possible to swap this behavior, but the setting reverts at the next power cycle, which led to some head-scratching on my part while troubleshooting.
The CrowView Note’s interface — while functional — isn’t completely obvious at first. On a workbench, one might be plugging a device like this into hardware that may not be working as it should, and its quirks can compound troubleshooting headaches unless one knows what to expect.
Does It Have a Place On Your Workbench, Or In Your Next Project?
Tabletop space and storage space are at premiums for most of us. The CrowView Note is an attractive all-in-one alternative to separate devices, especially with its rechargeable battery. That it includes speaker and mic and can work as a USB power bank in a pinch is a nice touch.
Honestly, it is also giving me DIY cyberdeck build ideas. Monitor, keyboard, speaker, mic, touchpad, and a 5000 mAh battery with charging circuitry built-in? It’s not a bad bundle of hardware for $169 USD. Elecrow is currently accepting pre-orders for the CrowView Note via a crowdfunding campaign if you’re interested.
How often do you find yourself needing to break out a monitor and keyboard, and what’s your favorite solution? Do you see a device like this as a space-saving tool, or more the basis of a hardware project like a cyberdeck build? Could you or have you DIYed something like this on the cheap? Let us know in the comments.
23 thoughts on “This Is Not A Laptop, It’s A KVM Combo”
So this is great but really reminds me of something that has been bugging me for years.. Why not implement a switchbutton on a regular laptop essentially opening up an HDMI IN and a USB for mouse and keyboard? Essentially this PLUS a laptop inside. Would be the wet dream of an IT Engineer such as myself.
https://a.co/d/eD4T7ig
I’ll just leave this here. Wasn’t sure if I hallucinated this existing..
There are now a couple ‘external USB-C KVM boxes’ that can kinda do that—I’ve been testing one called Pi-Cast, but I believe the Nano KVM may also work in this role.
sounds like it would be useful for pc repair. being able to plug in one cable and get everything is nice. sure beats the big wiring harnesses i had to connect when i did system integration and repair back in the early ’00s. this thing would have saved a lot of bench space.
i also see it useful as a head unit for sff computers in space constrained situations.
At my last job we had a bunch of headless Linux machines all over the lab. We had a crash cart with a keyboard and monitor available, but when I had to reinstall any of them I’d instead grab one of those USB-C 15″ portable monitors and a small keyboard. It was easier than having to maneuver the crash cart around equipment and wires, then have to find an empty power outlet. This product would be even better as the keyboard is integrated and the display doesn’t need to be propped up against something else.
Does this mean that if the display is asleep, one cannot wake it up by pressing a key on the keyboard? If so, that sounds completely worthless!!
It reminds me of the terminals I used to work with in IBM server racks.
yeah that’s exactly what came to my mind as well. closest i’ve seen is at a trade show i saw an ibm thinkpad stuck to the inside front door of an ibm z series mainframe cabinet. back when i was responsible for a rack (not ibm) that had no head and i would have killed for this thing — only really needed it once in a year but the alternatives were all really painful.
though other than that, i can’t really imagine a use for it. for my basement server that could just use a head maybe once a year, i found a 7″ hdmi lcd that serves my needs. not really understanding the in between case where you want a laptop form factor but you don’t want the brain to really be very portable / self-contained. shrug
” not really understanding the in between case where you want a laptop form factor but you don’t want the brain to really be very portable / self-contained. shrug”
It’s the case where the brain is already integrated into something else, but you occasionally need to access it in an awkward environment. Imagine something like a rack-mount setup where everything’s nice and buttoned up and there are HDMI/USB connectors on front for easy access.
Either that or the case where you plan on integrating the brains into something else, but you want the setup for initial testing.
Your comment reminded me that we also had terminals on “crash carts” when working with a number of racks with multiple servers in each. If a particular rack did not have built-in terminal, it was fairly easy to roll the cart to such a rack.
The pics show a USB-A for keyboard/mouse. Does that mean you need a USB-A to USB-A cable for the keyboard/touchpad portion? That’s a pretty big no-no, according to the USB forum.
I would have expected a micro-B USB port for that, so a standard A-to-micro-B USB cable would work. That would also make it very clear what direction the data flows for that port. Being bidirectional, USB-C is a better forward-looking solution, but not all devices use that yet.
Also, what kind of adapter would be needed to support VGA? There are still many headless servers out there that work best with something plugged into their USB-A and VGA ports, and it sounds like this would be ideal for that with the right adapters and cables.
I’d also love to see an addon that allows one to connect to a UART and display a terminal. You could always cobble one together with a RPi and UART adapter, but a purpose-built one could be cheaper and more rugged.
I suppose something like this would work for connecting to a VGA-only device: https://www.amazon.com/Adapter-Computer-Desktop-Monitor-Projector/dp/B07BKYBKGP
The A-to-A USB cable is still a showstopper for me…
Yeah, the USB-A being used as an input is annoying. It’d be awesome if they had made that a modular bay with some standard-ish connector on the inside that you could just replace the connector set. It’d be more elegant than their adapters, I’d think.
Once this becomes available I’ll probably end up making boards which just plug into it and expand it out to standard HDMI or DP plus USB-C (2.0 only) with an onboard hub.
Reminded me on the Motorola Atrix Lapdock .
They idea was to connect the Atrix smartphone via hdmi and USB to act like a laptop.
When they where EOF it was common to buy one and connect a raspberry to it.
I still used today as described in the article, but the new one seems more comfortable
Quite a lot of years ago I bought a “docking station” for a motorola phone. It is pretty similar to this product. It looks like a laptop with keyboard, touchpad and LCD, but on the back it has micro HDMI and USB connectors for the phone.
These things were expensive when they were new but they quickly dropped a lot in price second hand.
After all, if you build something that looks like a laptop, is as big and heavy as a laptop, but does not work like a laptop because the processor and the memory is missing (those are just some small IC’s, weigh nothing and don’t take up much space) then the whole thing mostly turns into useless dead weight.
If you make something with this size and weight, then it makes much more sense to put in a processor and some memory too. Then you can use regular SSH, remote deskop, wired or WiFi or whatever.
In practice it is really inconvenient to have your little computer hanging off the side of this thing. A product like the Olimex Teres-1 or the pinebook makes much more sense. They are not fast, but you can tinker with the single board computer inside it, where it’s protected from most accidents, and if you’re through for the day, you close the thing and put it in a closet without worrying about damage or connectors.
All the bulk, weight and cost is in the combination of battery, keyboard, LCD and housing. Without those extra few IC’s it just is an extremely niche product for a high cost.
Overall, I’d be more interesting in using an old (thicker, bulky) laptop, gut it out and put a more modern computer inside. Thickness really does not matter much (It’s a ridiculous marketing hype) and with the extra room inside you have some decent place to put your single board computer, and some extra custom hardware to tinker with, and all INSIDE the single box.
I need the “just shut up and take my money” GIF. There are a few quirky things about this, but they’re not bad enough I can’t work around them. Sucks that it’s just on Kickstarter now, since I can’t do that through work, and I’ll have to wait until it’s a real product.
I have a ton of SBCs either set up in dedicated installations or for dedicated software purposes. You don’t often have to access them, but when you do it’s a pain in the neck where you are like “okay, let’s grab a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, wait, what connectors do each of these things have, great, go find this cable and that one, okay, let’s find a cord…” then scrambling to find an outlet, space to set things up, etc.
Being able to just grab a laptop-like thing and just plug it in would just be happy days.
seems like you would still always have a mini-hdmi cable in your hand but need a micro-hdmi to do the task :)
Oh, the “what adapter do I need for this specific board” is always going to be an annoyance, but what I was referring to is actually “what connector does this monitor have now.” We could’ve “standardized” on a monitor and just gotten a bunch of them to fix that part, but it’s never seemed worth it since you still had to scrape for a keyboard and mouse, maybe a hub, etc. and the monitors would get alternately integrated/freed from various other computers/etc.
I’ve seen a few lapdocks out there before but they’re usually expensive or quirky enough that I couldn’t justify “just buy 5-10 of them,” and I tried a ~$250-ish one out for a second before I returned it because the trackpad was literally unusable.
The main question I would ask, though, would be about the display/keyboard/trackpad quality. How bright’s the display, how trash is the trackpad, etc. Quirkiness in the connectors is fine, but if the trackpad’s glitchy/stupid sensitive/whatever, that’s an immediate no.
theres one of these called Nexdock that has been around for a few years now.
The real pity is that there are a bajillion “SBC” being thrown away every year – our surplus/outdated phones, most of them running Android/mostly capable of Linux. Find a way to use these plus the (essentially free) processing power of the outdated nomophobia-preventers and then things might get very interesting.
I should have clarified – use the KVM device in the article plus the phone.
Like a NexDock? http://nexdock.com
I use one of those with my phone and Samsung Dex all the time.
Mine is all wired but the new ones can even work with the phones wirelessly. (Christmas is coming…)
But they still have the jacks for wired connections if you want to use them with a Raspberry Pi or as a KVM or whatever…
Or the old Motorolla Lapdocks?
I think HP sold something like this that people used with Windows phones for a while too when those were a thing.
Folks don’t waste your money for things like that because you will have to carry a shitload of cables…
Better get an old 7″-12″ notebook eg EEE PC , install some light desktop linux/BSD perfect for your hacks..
