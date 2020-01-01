Reducing The Risk Of Flying With Hydrogen Fuels

Flight shaming is the hot new thing where people who take more than a handful of trips on an airplane per year are ridiculed for the environmental impact of their travels. It’s one strategy for making flying more sustainable, but it’s simply not viable for ultimately reducing the carbon impact that the airline industries have on the environment.
Electric planes are an interesting place to look for answers. Though carbon-free long haul travel is possible, it’s not a reality for most situations in which people travel today. Current battery technology can’t get anywhere near the energy density of fossil fuels and larger batteries aren’t an option since every pound matters when designing aircraft.
Even with land travel and electric grids improving in their use of renewables and electric power, aviation tends to be difficult to power with anything other than hydrocarbons. Student engineers in the AeroDelft program in the Netherlands have created Project Phoenix to develop an aircraft powered by a liquid hydrogen fuel cell, producing a primary emission of water vapor. So it is an electric plane, but leverages the energy density of hydrocarbons to get around the battery weight problem.
While the project may seem like an enormous reach peppered with potential safety hazards, redundant safety features are used such as sensors and vents in case of a hydrogen leakage, as well as an electric battery in case of failure. Hydrogen produced three times more energy per unit than kerosene, but is six times the volume in gas form and requires cumbersome compression tanks.
Even though hydrogen fuel only produces water vapor as a byproduct, it can still cause greenhouse effects if it is released too high and creates clouds. The team is exploring storage tanks for slow release of the water vapor at more optimal altitudes. On top of that, most hydrogen is produced using steam methane reforming (SMR), creating up to 150g of greenhouse gases per kWh, and electrolysis tends to be more costly and rarely carbon neutral. Alternatives such as solar power, biofuels, and electric power are looking to make headwind as well, but the technology is still far from perfected.
While it’s difficult to predict the success of the project so early on, the idea of reducing risk in hydrogen fuels may not be limited to a handful of companies for very long.
12 thoughts on “Reducing The Risk Of Flying With Hydrogen Fuels”
Sailing ships were carbon-free long-distance travel, centuries before our obsession with fossil fuels began.
What changed is we got impatient. And I think that’s been bad for our health in a lot of ways.
Live life at a relaxed pace. Build modern sailing ships. Read a book.
For anything like that to work, we have to make a complete u-turn in what we consider a responsibly lived life. Right now, the world is fixated on wealth accumulation, and the masses have little choice in feeding the monster just to afford the ever increasing cost of basic necessities. So not enough people can’t simply relax and take 3 months to sail to another continent for vacation. The ones that can are the ones at the top who the masses are frantically working for.
Like so many solutions to problems, they merely (attempt to) address side effects while leaving the source of the problem to undermine the solution in some other way.
Next up, car shaming.
Yes, please.
Flight shaming is a good thing and we need more of that.
Oh my god can we stop the insanity? This community is simply smarter than that right?Does anybody hear remember their six grade science class when we talked about photosynthesis carbon dioxide in the entire organic cycle?
Last time I looked, I never saw a tree eat a lithium battery and return oxygen. To the environment. Seriously.
“leverages the energy density of hydrocarbon”
Hydrogen is not a hydrocarbon. It’s just 2 atoms of hydrogen holding hands.
When a mommy and daddy hydrogen atom love each other very very much.
“So it is an electric plane, but leverages the energy density of hydrocarbons to get around the battery weight problem”
Lol, not hydrocarbons…..hydrogen :)
And where does the hydrogen come from? Generally from electrolysis which just shifts the pollution back to the coal or gas fired power plant.
No different than electric cars which are not green at all.
David Sanborn Scott covers the case for hydrogen-powered flight pretty thoroughly in his very earnest book Smelling Land – The Hydrogen Defense Against Climate Catastrophe , especially chapter 40.
He’s very heavily in favour of hydrogen, but does not shy away from discussing the (significant) difficulties of using it. He answers pretty much every argument against hydrogen with a well-researched rebuttal.
I guess it’s completely impossible to synthesize an artificial hydrocarbon fuel from electrical energy. Shouldn’t somebody be working on that.
Absolutely.
We do need technical solutions, but at the same time we do need less of nearly everything.
More frugal, more savvy — nothing else will save Spaceship Earth.