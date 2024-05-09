Introducing The Swiss Army… Tool?

You’ve probably used one for everything from opening packages to stripping wires in a pinch (because you know better than to use your teeth). We’re talking about the blade of the iconic Swiss Army knife. And while there are many different models out there, they all feature at least one knife among their utensils. Until now.
Citing pressure due to the increase in worldwide knife violence, the company announced that they’ll be releasing a new range of tools without blades. Carl Elsner, fourth-generation CEO of Swiss Army knife maker Victorinox, is also concerned about increasing regulations surrounding knives at sporting events and other activities. And he has a point: according to the UN’s Global Study on Homicide 2023 (PDF), 30% of European homicides were committed with some type of sharp object.
In an interview with The Guardian, Elsner spoke of creating more specialized tools, such as one for cyclists, who don’t necessarily need a blade. He also mentioned that Victorinox have a tool specifically for golfers, but we’d like to point out that it features, among other things, a knife.
It’s going to be a long time before people stop assuming that the skinny red thing in your pocket contains a knife, especially at the airport. What TSA agent is going to take the time to check out your tool? They’re going to chuck it in the bucket with the rest of them. Would you consider buying a blade-less multi-tool? Let us know in the comments.
Ridiculous, somebody can just use a kitchen knife. I’m glad I live in a country where people have the fundamental human right to keep and bare arms so they can protect themselves from individual threats and from politicians are parties that declare authoritarian mandates.
It is well past time that canned spinach was restricted to properly trained and licensed users, to protect the rest of us from bare arms.
I often exercise my right to bare arms but I always do so safely (wear sunscreen)
> What TSA agent is going to take the time to check out your tool?
There’s a joke here somewhere involving pat-downs at security, but I’ll be damned if I can figure it out. ;)
Answer: The agent who works the full-body scanner will be doing that.
Ba-dum-tss!
ive never considered the blade in a swiss army knife to be good for anything more violent than peeling an apple.
It isn’t. Any cutthroat worth his salt would simply reach for a larger screwdriver instead. Do those need a license over there yet?
The Swiss Army Knife is turning into the French Army Knife:
https://condenaststore.com/featured/french-army-knife-michael-crawford.html
I’ve carried a swiss army knife every day since high school. It’s gotten me out of more trouble than MacGyver (my nickname, BTW…) and I will never give that tool up. The nonsense that they should remove the knife blade from the tool makes as much sense as losing the bottle opener/screwdriver or can opener. Shame on Victorinox for even contemplating the idea. I’ll bet Wenger doesn’t make the same mistake.
I’m not so sure. Did you see that ludicrous display last night?
Anyone who looks at a 5cm non locking blade and thinks its a dangerous weapon is a moron. A butter knife with some tape around the handle is certainly more deadly.
Western society has lost its marbles.
It has, but idiotic and laughably ineffective measures such as this are usually a way to avoid tackling more unpalatable underlying issues
What “increase in worldwide knife violence” would that be?
No telling. Apparently it’s just about the knives, maybe they just got thirsty?
Huh, the knife from Switzerland (along with countless others, also guns) were fine for centuries in Europe without any need to ban them… Right through just about every kind of socioeconomic strata and strife imaginable. I wonder what else we might be able to learn from this change?
Jaysus people, they didn’t say that they were going to not make ones with blades anymore, just that they were going to make a ‘range of blade fre tools’
It’s not the end of freedumm!!!!11!!eleventy!!!
Strawman. People aren’t worried that they will be unable to buy a pocket knife, they’re pointing out the problem behind the rising knife violence problem (although you have to be discreet)
