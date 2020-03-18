Due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, there has been a huge shortage of N95 masks. [designs for a DIY N95 mask that may be able to protect those who haven’t been able to secure their own masks. While there may be an abundance of memes around the various material people have been able to use to substitute for the filters, there is some very real science behind the sorts of materials that can effectively protect us from the virus.] from Smart Air has been working on
According to a studied performed at Cambridge University during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, while surgical masks perform the best at capturing Bacillus atrophaeus bacteria (0.93-1.25 microns) and Bacteriophage MS virus (0.023 microns), vacuum cleaner bags, tea towels, and cotton T-shirts were not too far behind. The coronavirus is 0.1-0.2 microns, well within the range for the results of the tests.
As it turns out, cotton homemade masks may be quite effective as alternatives – not to mention reusable. They also found out that double layering the masks didn’t help with improving the protection against viruses. On the other hand, one significant design choice was the breathability of the material. While vacuum cleaner bags may be quite effective at keeping out small particles, they aren’t as comfortable or easy to breathe in as cotton masks.
Have you tried making your own cotton masks? In a time when hospitals are running low on surgical masks, it’s possibly the best option for helping to keep much-needed medical supplies in the hands of those helping at the front line.
[Thanks to pie for the tip!]
5 thoughts on “Homemade N95 Masks In A Time Of Shortage”
Hmm. We can all look like a cross between a bank robber and Casper the friendly ghost. Start with a cotton pillow case over your head. Cut out some eyeholes, and put a nylon stocking over that to both hold it firmly in place and act as a pre filter. Sometime 50 years from now kids will see pictures of groups of people dressed like that and it will be as weird as us looking at pictures of people watching 3D movies in the 60’s.
The lack of all medical disposables has become a serious issue. A doctor friend of mine told me the hospital he works as long ago shuttered the on premises laundry in favor of disposables. In retrospect that may have been a bit short sighted.
Please don’t call this an “N95 mask”! There is a definition for an N95, and it filters out micron sized particles. This is a simple face mask, and can do no more than help keep moisture droplets from leaving the wearer’s face. It might help other people if you are infected with Cov-2; but it’s most effective protective property will be that of “alert, the guy wearing this is sick, I should keep my distance.”
If you really want an N95 mask, the strong recommendation is “don’t”. You don’t want to deplete the stock that might otherwise go to a doctor, nurse, first responder, or other person who is actually trying to help other people.
I’m pulling out some old underpants to use as masks. Not because of their ability to filter; but because it will drive people back.
I wish they had information on particles the actual size of this coronavirus (~0.1-0.2 microns) – they only tested particles 1/10 the size and 5x bigger. There are also an enormous number of other readily available filter materials available that might be worth trying, like HEPA filters and such. A DIY cleanable, reusable mask with disposable filters might be nearly as good as an N95 mask, and certainly a lot better than “nothing” or “hold a t-shirt over your face”.
Someone needs to model a 3D printable filter holder that attaches to 3m masks (the kind with replaceable filters), and takes hepa filters made for robot vacuums.
The ambitious could add a chamber with some UVC LEDs to kill or weaken anything that gets through the filter.