Homemade Masks In A Time Of Shortage

Due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, there has been a huge shortage of
N95 masks. [ ] from Smart Air has been working on designs for a DIY mask that may be able to protect those who haven’t been able to secure their own masks. While there may be an abundance of memes around the various material people have been able to use to substitute for the filters, there is some very real science behind the sorts of materials that can effectively protect us from the virus.
According to a studied performed at Cambridge University during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, while surgical masks perform the best at capturing Bacillus atrophaeus bacteria (0.93-1.25 microns) and Bacteriophage MS virus (0.023 microns), vacuum cleaner bags, tea towels, and cotton T-shirts were not too far behind. The coronavirus is 0.1-0.2 microns, well within the range for the results of the tests.
As it turns out, cotton homemade masks may be quite effective as alternatives – not to mention reusable. They also found out that double layering the masks didn’t help with improving the protection against viruses. On the other hand, one significant design choice was the breathability of the material. While vacuum cleaner bags may be quite effective at keeping out small particles, they aren’t as comfortable or easy to breathe in as cotton masks.
Have you tried making your own cotton masks? In a time when hospitals are running low on surgical masks, it’s possibly the best option for helping to keep much-needed medical supplies in the hands of those helping at the front line.
I can’t believe I’m posting this, but this old hack doesn’t require any cutting or sewing and would work just as well:
http://how2dostuff.blogspot.com/2005/11/how-to-make-ninja-mask-out-of-t-shirt.html
I knew this knowledge would come in handy one day! ;)
Hmm. We can all look like a cross between a bank robber and Casper the friendly ghost. Start with a cotton pillow case over your head. Cut out some eyeholes, and put a nylon stocking over that to both hold it firmly in place and act as a pre filter. Sometime 50 years from now kids will see pictures of groups of people dressed like that and it will be as weird as us looking at pictures of people watching 3D movies in the 60’s.
The lack of all medical disposables has become a serious issue. A doctor friend of mine told me the hospital he works as long ago shuttered the on premises laundry in favor of disposables. In retrospect that may have been a bit short sighted.
” Start with a cotton pillow case over your head. Cut out some eyeholes, and put a nylon stocking over that to both hold it firmly in place and act as a pre filter. ”
History hasn’t treated the pillow case with eye-holes over head very well.
Yeah. Don’t do this in America … :) If you value your life.
Please don’t call this an “N95 mask”! There is a definition for an N95, and it filters out micron sized particles. This is a simple face mask, and can do no more than help keep moisture droplets from leaving the wearer’s face. It might help other people if you are infected with Cov-2; but it’s most effective protective property will be that of “alert, the guy wearing this is sick, I should keep my distance.”
If you really want an N95 mask, the strong recommendation is “don’t”. You don’t want to deplete the stock that might otherwise go to a doctor, nurse, first responder, or other person who is actually trying to help other people.
did you read the article? Nobody called it an N95 mask. And nobody claimed it’s as good as an N95 mask, but it’s a hell of a lot better than nothing.
there is also another article comparing the performance with real N95 masks:
https://smartairfilters.com/en/blog/diy-homemade-mask-protect-virus-coronavirus/
in fact, read all the author’s postings:
https://smartairfilters.com/en/blog/author/paddy/
I was complaining about the HaD blog post above, where the author insists on calling it an “N95 mask” in the title, and twice in the body.
oh yeah, fair point. The source article doesn’t though.
The title of article = ‘Homemade N95 Masks…’…
^ I came here to say the same thing.
By all means call it a disposable or DIY half mask air purifying respirator, but it won’t seal properly and N95 it definitely ain’t.
That’s the main problem. Putting a coffee filter on your face might “work”, but you’ll have air leaks all the way around and the filter does nothing.
If you’ve got a beard, nothing seals properly :(
So don’t have a beard
Well the CDC is now telling healthcare professionals to wear a scarf over their face if they can’t access the proper equipment to treat pts with COVID. I for one appreciate the tips in the graphic. At least it’s more than the CDC is providing.
Thanks for that tip. It allowed me to find this:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/ppe-strategy/face-masks.html
“HCP use of homemade masks:
In settings where facemasks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”
In another table that I’ve seen from an official source, while a mask is better than nothing, without goggles it is not considered even remotely adequate. Cough droplets can get into the eyes, too, and that’s nearly as bad as breathing them.
The easiest to make contingency PPE I can think of is a T-shirt over the head, tied at the neck, with eye holes cut out just under the size of the goggles. The goggles should even help to keep the eye holes aligned on the face. The T-shirt can be washed in a washing machine with laundry soap after use and the the same soap characteristics that cause grease to be dissolved dissolves parts of this kind of virus, absolutely killing it through disintegration.
I forgot to mention that this would also serve as a hood to keep the droplet borne virus out your hair where if present can contaminate your hand running through your hair, your pillow at night, or in many other ways.
Also, don’t forget your shoes whose soles can pick up the virus from cough droplets that have hit the floor as they inevitably will There are shoe covers made for painters that are sold in home improvement stores. People weren’t hording those last time I checked. Amazon also sells them. Plastic grocery bags might also be used in a pinch, but care should be taken to make certain they are tight against the shoe soles to avoid, if possible, traction issues.
Another thing with mask is “keep my hands away from my face” Corona survives quite long from 4 to 72hours depending on material. Paper – 24h, Copper – 4h, stainless steel and plastic 72h! so if you toucz something then your face you are at risk, mask serves as reminder don’t touch face.
Newsflash virus is now airborne so your half correct, any filter is better than none AND of course N95 if possible.
This is a good point, I’ve updated the title of the article to remove N95 and use strikethrough in the body of the article to indicate an update to the original error. Thanks for bringing up this important info.
A mask seared by a person is like a vacuum filer after sometime. The mask is highly contaminated with bacteria and virus. Just taking it off without contaminating the wear requires proper training, so that the wearer don’t accidentally smear contaminants into his or her eyes, noise, mouth or other surfaces. Now this article suggested, properly washing the mask for reuse. Good luck!
Cotton T-shirts can take washing at 95°C cycle in the washing machine, so getting them clean should be quite easy. William’s link to t-shirt hack seems cool but might be pretty hard to take off without touching the outside.
I wish they had information on particles the actual size of this coronavirus (~0.1-0.2 microns) – they only tested particles 1/10 the size and 5x bigger. There are also an enormous number of other readily available filter materials available that might be worth trying, like HEPA filters and such. A DIY cleanable, reusable mask with disposable filters might be nearly as good as an N95 mask, and certainly a lot better than “nothing” or “hold a t-shirt over your face”.
All those masks at home improvement places.
You mean all the empty shelves where the masks used to be?
Someone needs to model a 3D printable filter holder that attaches to 3m masks (the kind with replaceable filters), and takes hepa filters made for robot vacuums.
The ambitious could add a chamber with some UVC LEDs to kill or weaken anything that gets through the filter.
wanted to do exactly that but withthe bigger and (here) more available round vacuum cleaner hepa filter. Might need to shave my beard off though, currently i use these masks for spraypainting and i always get little fumes in anyways if i have the mask on.
on a second thought is might just be enough to fill these cheap masks´s detachable active coal filters with fabric?
Hepa filtered vacuum cleaner, turn down the power and feed the exhaust to a mask/face shield. Straight forward powered respirator.
“According to a studied performed at Cambridge University during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, while surgical masks perform the best at capturing Bacillus atrophaeus bacteria (0.93-1.25 microns) and Bacteriophage MS virus (0.023 microns), vacuum cleaner bags, tea towels, and cotton T-shirts were not too far behind.”
Am I the only one that looks at the article and says “T-shirts allow 3-10 times the number of particles through, how is this ‘not too far behind’?”
I saw that study. I completely agree with you.
They did a good job eliminating the various materials. They just need to keep testing and reporting on other materials.
It’s the relative perspective error. Suppose you’re on a scale of 1 – 1000. If the best performer is at 1, then how is 3-10 “bad” when nothing at all would give you 1000?
Penny wise, pound foolish.
Also avoid falling victim to “hot particle theory” type of thinking.
This misconception is exemplified by the nuclear scare propaganda where ingesting one microscopic “hot particle” will absolutely assuredly give you cancer – it’s just a matter of time. According to this type of thinking, no protective measure that isn’t 100% effective is actually worth anything.
As applied to viruses, the misconception takes the form that if you ingest even one micro droplet containing the virus, you get sick, so a filter that filters 50% or even 95% does nothing for you. One gets through and that’s it. In reality the immune system gets rid of the offender and you need a bunch to overload it to the point of getting infected.
Sir, you deserve a medal. I have preached this for such a long time. You would probably be shocked to learn about all the different germs and viruses that are in your system right now. The thing is–your body has it under control.
100% this. Preventing as much as possible is a good thing, but stopping it all is a wasted effort.
People would be surprised by what goes on in their bodies all the time.
Hell, every person reading this page right now has had cancerous cells in their body but the immune system dealt with them. Probably almost everyone over the age of 5, in fact. (averages)
This issue is becoming more known because better cancer detection tests are picking up totally harmless clusters of cells that the immune system can deal with easily, causing unnecessary panic and surgery. It’s a really big issue.
You really need large numbers of infectious cells to get a proper foothold. Not all the time, but most of the time. In this case, this virus isn’t particularly effective at invading.
There’s also the fact that everyone is probably sitting in a room with something radioactive, including likely their own body if they like particular common foods (like bananas).
This whole panic buying is evidence of this, that people freak out to dangerous extents instead of thinking with their heads and listening to people in much better positions than them.
Equally, if you were to actually seriously attempt to block every infectious agent invading your body, you’d probably die rather painfully. The immune system itself is moderated by active infection, without it the body freaks out hardcore and ramps up the sensitivity until it starts seeing your own body as invasive! I know this fact personally, auto-immune is no fun. Overly-sterile environments are unhealthy since it isn’t natural, no living organism on the planet has experienced it for any significant length of time for it to matter, or for them to evolve with it in mind. (at least none I know of, maybe some weird extremophiles have)
To put it all in to perspective, there’s an absolute load of infectious cells flying around in the air all the time, and spores, pollution, radioactive compounds, etc. Quite hard to avoid it, outside of the driest areas of the planet.
This article says t-shirts and other fabrics are minimally effective compared to actual N95 filtration material
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/54/7/789/202744
The best-performing fabric item against 120nm particles (the size of the ncov-2019 virus) is a Walmart scarf, but that still allows 50-60% penetration.
What I find surprising is that the Walmart scarf does better against smaller particles, getting down to about 10% (plus error bar) for 20nm diameter particles. I would have expected it to do better against larger particles, but perhaps larger particles have enough momentum to get through the fabric, with the small particles getting caught.
Google for most penetrating particles size. There are different filtration mechanisms for micro- and nanometer-scale particles. In between there is a filtration efficiency minimum (usually around 200-300 nm, but it depends on process conditions).
Why aren’t people buying air handler filters? Like the ones for your house intake vent. The price may be high but there is enough material and filtration to make a few masks. You just have to cut it to size and pull the metal mesh out. You might even be able to use it as a frame if you are clever with it.
Going on how well (badly) they block light, hell no, that looks like it wouldn’t block the largest amoebas never mind virii, you can see the holes. I know it’s mostly to defend against droplets, but still would not take a very fine spray to cruise straight through.
Got a generic surgical mask here, and going by what at least blocks light as well, a doubled over Kleenex is looking pretty good. However, they are delicate. Off the cuff improv of what is to hand, got a large pocket handkerchief, but a bandanna would work, double the Kleenex, lie it with one edge aligning to a diagonal, fold one point in over it, then fold it across the diagonal, then the next point over the top. You have now got 2 layers cotton, 2 layers Kleenex, 2 layers cotton, and can tie the points behind your head. Beware of air ingress around the nose (Stuff cotton balls in there if nothing else works???) Mark which side of the bandanna/handkerchief is which so you can change Kleenex sheets often and keep the same inside and outside orientation of the mask. I would imagine much dampness from hard breathing or prolonged use would deteriorate the Kleenex.
Possibly a 3D printed mask with good mesh support of a half or quarter folded sheet of Kleenex might be a good idea.
Be aware also that Kleenex tends to come quite dusty with loose fibers, you might wanna give it a shake before breathing through it. Also don’t know how much paper fiber you’d clog your lungs with long term. Possibly the bandanna/handkerchief would help this issue a little.
How about paper coffee filters?
Kind of hard getting air through that.
Grabbed one, it’s actually pretty easy to breathe through… too easy. See too much through it too… and I recall trying to use kleenex for coffee when we ran out once and that blocked up and the pot overflowed, so I assume there’s more getting through a coffee filter, but if you wanna try “defense in depth” then I guess you could layer with other stuff. Or staple kleenex between two of them to protect that better or something. It looks about mid way between cotton cloth and kleenex.
You must use different filters than I do. Anyway I wonder if electrostatic filters in a room would help?
IIRC Electrostatic filters have a big problem with charging up the particles. Everything they don’t catch is charged and wants to deposit on something even more.
Probably great for cleaning rooms that are only used by one person at a time with a long gap in between though.
I was referring to generic basket filters, for 12 cup machines, the pleated ones that flatten out into a circle. I think the cone filters, particularly brand name like melitta, might be denser. Denser still would be those small circular ones used in espresso machines I think.
Maybe the basket kinds of coffee filters as I have would be suitable for salt deposition/treating as in the materials by spiritplumber below, since they maintain wet strength.
However, there’s still the problem of finding a way to use them that doesn’t require you to already have a properly fitted re-usable mask.
What about interfacing? It comes in various thicknesses?
N95 is a specific rating indicated how well a properly fitted mask will block small particles and microbes, which a t-shirt and a pillowcase won’t even remotely approach. Holy ^%&# what an irresponsible post.
I’m tired of social isolation.I’m just going to infect myself and get the special treatment and attention while people still care… :-D
Go to the tropical Whitsundays for a break
https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/health-safety/coronavirus-infected-tourist-goes-to-whitsundays-instead-of-selfisolating/news-story/200f8f8f1e7b49c0b6f09c4f5c22c087
Can we filter incoming air with a high voltage electrostatic scrubber?
I am pretty sure it is non woven interfacing. Both are made of polypropylene. I am just not sure how to determine the right filtration. For sewing/fabric uses, the stiffness is usually how it is rated.
Oddly enough, nothing I’ve read to date says even a surgical etc mask offered much in the way of protection. That included healthcare workplace ones. Epic treaties on Hand Washing OTOH….
N95 medical-rated masks filter particles of the appropriate size and also protect against fluid intrusion (such as a spurt of arterial blood hitting your mask) to a certain degree.
The “surgical masks” we usually think of, the flimsy paper/fabric things are something else entirely.
Assuming there’s a direct correspondence between dose and chance of catching it, pretty much any one of those masks are going to make a major difference. Reducing 50% of transmission would go a long way towards stopping an outbreak since the transmission rate is only 2.5 from what I hear.
The problem with masks is that we’re all better off if the healthcare workers have access to them, plus they make people feel safe and think it’s fine to go outside.
Here in Vietnam, most people are wearing masks and staying at home. N95 respirators were not available, only N90, and most people are using unrated random masks. The first thing we did at home was develop a procedure to disinfect the masks on coming home (chloroxylenol solution) so we don’t create a mess of waste or accidentally make things worse for ourselves.
Really the masks are good at social signalling. If you see someone not wearing a mask, then there’s probably other precautions they don’t take, and it’s best to keep a distance. I’ve done a quick test of this by looking out my window and counting whether motorbike drivers that don’t wear masks are more likely to also not be wearing helmets. I’m not sure if this effect applies in the West as well!
TLDR, cabin fever is setting in and I’m passing the time by counting things.
No, in the west, mask wearing (outside of professionals and East Asian students) is mainly associated with panic buying, paranoia, and a disregard for actual effective safety measures like hand washing with soap and water.
These are not N95s and Hackaday is really starting to border on outright misinformation during a state of emergency. Please, PLEASE curate these articles a little better. This doesn’t even mention coatings, or positive pressure, or anything else that is going to make them into anything other than a permeable fluid barrier. Do not put N95 in the title.
Absolutely agree. If this mask is not officially tested and rated as N95 then it is NOT an N95.
HaD I love you and have been reading you for 20 years, but you should know better!
If you check on the WHO site, even surgical masks are somewhat effective. The reason we are even having these conversations is because the government and businesses lost interest in maintaining pandemic level supplies of masks. Compare the pictures of South Korea and Italy and tell me that masks don’t help.
There is an initiative to do DIY masks in the Providence system in Washington. Their website is just up this evening (3/18) and as I understand their plans, they will be posting a video on how to construct masks. For more information go to http://www.providence.org. Given the people putting this in place the information is trustworthy.
First I want to say:
Please remember that you are a human being. If you have hoarded certified masks and you are _not_ part of the high risk group, donate them to high risk people!
– People that work with infected patients (medical, police, firefighters and store clerks!)
– People that are high risk people (depressed immune system, bad ventilation, etc..)
This impromtu mask:
I have to say that this is really misleading, because it seems they did not understand, why medical personell needs to wear a FFP3/N95 mask.
However! Such an impromtu mask will work to a certain extent, because it reduces the chance of getting infected.
Such a mask is also a viable approach to protect others in case of being infected, because the aerosol is caught.
It is a last hope solution in case of an emergency, because it is better than nothing.
“The virus size does not really matter”
a.) because a Covid-19 needs to be bound to a droplet of water to stay infectious – this matters!
– if it dries out the virus hull will crack and render it inert
(Distance 1-2m helps)
b.) you need to ingest a certain amount of the virus to get infected
For people with decreased immune systems this amount is naturally lower!
aerosol:
– highest chance: new aerosol in the air from an infected person
however:
– when the droplets dry out, the virus will die
– during the drying the infectious virus amount will decrease over time
Also it seems that the lighter cases have infections contained in the upper respiratory tract, while the severe cases have them in the lung. So one can speculate that slowing down the inhaled droplet will also reduce the chance to turn into a severe case.
smear:
– the mask will act as a barrier against putting your smear contaminated hand near your mouth and nose
+1 for this.
-1 for the misleading title of the article.
I paste my comment on a HaD article from 12/02/2020:
“Coronaviruses are mainly transmitted by large respiratory droplets and direct or indirect contact with infected secretions. They have also been detected in blood, faeces and urine and, under certain circumstances, airborne transmission is thought to have occurred from aerosolised respiratory secretions and faecal material.” – UK official guide
“Published data have suggested that sneezing may produce as many as 40 000 droplets between 0.5–12 μm in diameter […] whereas coughing may produce up to 3000 droplet nuclei, about the same number as talking for five minutes.
“[…] found that, under normal air conditions, droplets smaller than 100 μm in diameter would completely dry out before falling approximately 2 m to the ground” – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK143281/
I recommend to take a look at the falling curve in the article above… it shows, droplets in room temp smaller than 100μm dry out pretty fast, so smaller than 2,5 dry out very fast.
Question remain: how long the dried out small particulate circulate, how long are the viruses yet virulent when dried out – some studies suggest longer periods on some surfaces incl paper, whereas this domain is well handled by thorough and often hand washing.
Such a DIY physical barrier worn seems for me to do the trick very well to:
1. filter out the droplets by coughing / sneezing when worn by an infected (who should strict STAY AT HOME, no excl.)
2. filter the resp droplets to protect healthy (who sould also stay at home and reduce social contacts by all means).
Maybe a scarf itself is also better at handling versus any mask… you grab a scarf somewhere and with a good technique you can unfold w/o touching the face, whereas there are no means to take off a mask w/o touching your head at least somewhere by the straps.
I also wonder, to what extent practically ANY kind of face covering helps to reduce the chance of infection, merely by raising the temperature of the airway. As I hear it, covid-19 prefers a temp of 26C for maximum replication. If you bundle up your face and raise your airway temp, you’re slowing it down, therefore for a small amount of virii getting in your nose, your immune system may be able to deal with it, if it’s slowed down sufficiently. Meaning if someone infected sneezes straight into your face, and then you put a mask on right away, it might even reduce chance of you getting it still.
Breathing through a pile of pillow or t-shirt doesn’t really work though,
It is like when the kid is hiding from bed monsters under her blankets
and the air pocket gets stale.
There is a reason for the one way valve on a N95, it lets you blow off
the CO2 through the valve but you suck fresh air through the filter.
N95 masking is super important fr TB and other aerosol spread pathogens, the caveat being you actually bother to do the banana oil leak test fitting so the aerosol doesn’t just take the shortcut around the gaps in the mask, but we don’t see much mention of wearing glasses or goggles too.
Back in my Firefighter-Parmaedic days a guy on our rescue got blasted with puke in the face by some homeless-drug user guy with the ABSs of chronic infections.
They did the gamut of tests, I think he was fine though had to take HIV meds for a few months; but at the debrief the doc said that while there are plenty of lymph nodes filtering blood from the septic tank which is our mouth, the mucous membranes around eyes are much more sensitive to bringing in infections.
https://robots-everywhere.com/re_wiki/pub/web/Cookbook.SaltMask.html
This is what we came up with, off a Nature article published in 2017. It has been tested by a nurse and a doctor. We have sent it to Hackaday multiple times and it was not published. At this point I would like to know why.
EDIT: After a few talks with the people in the FB group, we’ve moved the license to CC3 attribution only (was attribution noncommercial sharealike).
Nokia N95 > N95 masks
Mask sealing issues. Just running this one up the flagpole, salt dough? Salt dough is easily made from flour, water and salt. The salt should kill virii on it after time, but you should probably discard as often as you change mask. As dogs and small animals are dumb enough to eat too much of it if they get to it, and give themselves salt poisoning, it should be discarded responsibly, don’t go dropping it all over the sidewalks.
Idea would be, with non-conforming mask types, to mix up a consistency which maintains shape well and put a glob over and around your nose, to block the gaps between your nose and the mask. This may also stop the misting glasses/googles problem on exhale. Then one can carry a small container of it around in your pocket for re-application. Should stay soft a long while, especially in a sealed container. One might have to press it into the top of the mask somewhat to keep it in place.
Mask sealing issues, just running this up the flagpole, salt dough? It’s easily made and should remain sterile, can conform it to the contours that the mask won’t.
Why are some western governments (I’m in the UK) telling people that N95/FFP3 and other face masks are not effective (or using some vague statements like they are ‘not 100% sure that they are effective’)? If the virus particles are significantly transmitted in airborne water droplets, and the mask can stop people breathing these in (or coughing them out), why are we not all wearing them?
Made me think of the scene in ‘Django Unchained’ … thank you for the laugh =)
