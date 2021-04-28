Lamps Double As Secret Surround Sound Speakers

Combined with today’s massive flat panel displays, a nice surround sound system can provide an extremely immersive environment for watching movies or gaming. But a stumbling block many run into is speaker placement. The front speakers generally just go on either side of the TV, but finding a spot for the rear speakers that’s both visually and acoustically pleasing can be tricky.
Which is why [Peter Waldraff] decided to take a rather unconventional approach and hide his rear surround sound speakers in a pair of functioning table lamps. This not only looks better than leaving the speakers out, but raises them up off the floor and into a better listening position. The whole thing looks very sleek thanks to some clever wiring, to the point that you’d never suspect they were anything other than ordinary lamps.
The trick here is the wooden box located at the apex of the three copper pipes that make up the body of the lamp. [Peter] mounted rows of LEDs to the sides of the box that can be controlled with a switch on the bottom, which provides light in the absence of a traditional light bulb. The unmodified speaker goes inside the box, and connects to the audio wires that were run up one of the pipes.
In the base, the speaker and power wires are bundled together so it appears to be one cable. Since running the power and audio wires together like this could potentially have resulted in an audible hum, [Peter] only ran 12 VDC up through the lamp to the LEDs and used an external “wall wart” transformer. For convenience, he also put a USB charging port in the center of the base.
When speakers or surround sound systems pass our way, it’s usually because some hacker has either made a set from scratch, or has added some new and improved capabilities to their existing gear. This project may be a bit low-tech compared to some that have graced these pages, but it’s undoubtedly a clever and unexpected solution to the problem, and that’s a hack in our book.
3 thoughts on “Lamps Double As Secret Surround Sound Speakers”
While AC could induce a 60hz hum, a wall wart usually has extremely dirty power with lots of high frequency harmonics. It’d be better to run power up 1 pole and audio up another, to run AC to the speaker and put a highpass filter at the speaker to filter the AC noise, or use balanced cables.
How does this noise compare to the noise introduced by running long cables to the speakers? In a surround sound setup you are gonna have some relatively long speaker cables.
The lamp shades will probably cause more sound distortion than the wiring. Heck, the speaker placement will have far more effect.
Very clever! This could very well be productized if you found a handful of different style lamps you could port this concept over to, with a huge market that currently doesn’t know they need these only because they haven’t seen them.
I like that they are at viewer level and can be rotated to whatever angle is best for the environment. Can’t do that with flushmount in-wall/in-ceiling speakers, not to mention that not really being an option for most renters. Plus these are even stealthier than even the slickest flushmount speakers.
HAD needs more of these types of hacks – projects that actually solve real world issues with creativity, projects that people will actually be likely to recreate in some form or another due to their usefulness. I get kinda bored of all these retro-computer updates, arduino clocks, making a mini laptop out of a Pi. Theyre cool and all, and have plenty of learning opportunity, but the projects I bookmark are the ones I see myself doing – usually because they serve an actual purpose.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)