The quest for truly random numbers is something to which scientists and engineers have devoted a lot of time and effort. The trick is to find an unpredictable source of naturally occurring noise that can be sampled, so they have looked towards noisy gas discharge tubes or semiconductor junctions, and radioactive decay. Noisy electrical circuits have appeared in these pages before as random number generators, but we’d be forgiven for thinking that radioactive decay might involve something a little less run-of-the-mill. In fact we all probably have just such a device in our houses, in the form of the ionisation chamber that’s part of most household smoke detectors. [Lukas Koch] has built a project that shows us just how this can be done.
A smoke detector of this type uses a metal shell to house a tiny sample of radioactive americium that emits alpha particles into the space between two electrodes. These ionise the air in that space, and the detectable effect on the space between the two electrodes is increased when ionised gasses from smoke are present. However it can also quite happily detect the ionisation from individual alpha particles, which means that it’s perfect as a source of random noise. A sensitive current amplifier requires significant shielding to avoid the device merely becoming a source of mains hum, and to that end he’s achieved a working breadboard prototype.
This is still a work in progress and though it has as yet no schematic he promises us that it will arrive in due course. It’s a project that’s definitely worth watching, because despite getting more up-close and personal than most of us have with radioactive components, it’s one we’re genuinely interested to see come to fruition.
Of course, we’ve seen smoke detectors in more detail before here at Hackaday.
3 thoughts on “Random Numbers From A Smoke Detector”
Apparently, the rate of radioactive decay is slightly affected by the rotation of the sun’s core every 33 days…
What happens if you breathe on the detector, does it change the waveform ? How does it compare to a fixed current source or a resistor ?
I’ve built one using a GM tube, with a small pitchblende sample when I need random bits faster. It’s surprisingly easy; one of the commonly available ebay modules exposes individual events on a pin, which can then be processed into random bits with your favourite microprocessor.
I’m currently rebuilding mine from powering a random walk generator (ESP32 outputting coax to an old CRT; part of an art project for an exhibition that got cancelled due to covid… grr!) to being a dedicated polyhedral dice machine.
Which would be progressing faster if I hadn’t got sidetracked by resin casting dice instead…
