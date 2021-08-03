[Doug]’s newly-installed Yaesu FT-891 mobile transceiver failed to power up despite a careful installation, and it turns out to have ultimately been caused by a reversed cable. There’s a happy ending, however. Since the only real casualties were a blown resettable fuse and a badly-burned resistor that damaged the PCB, [Doug] was able to effect a repair. Things could have been worse, but they also could have been better. Damage could have been prevented entirely with some better design, which [Doug] explains during his analysis of what went wrong.
The main problem was that the generic RJ12 cable that [Doug] used to connect radio components had its connections reversed. This would not be a problem if it was used to connect a landline telephone to the wall, but it was a big problem when used to connect the radio components together. According to the radio schematics, the two center wires carry +13 V and GND, which meant that a reversed cable delivered power with reversed polarity; never an optimal outcome.
Once the reversed power arrived at the other end, [Doug] discovered something else. Diodes whose job would be to protect against reverse polarity were marked DO NOT INSTALL, probably to shave a few cents off the bill of materials. As a result, the full 13 V was soaked up by a 1/8 W surface mount resistor which smoldered and burned until a fuse eventually blew, but not before the resistor and pads were destroyed. Thankfully, things cleaned up well and after replacing the necessary parts and swapping for a correct cable, things powered up normally and the mobile radio was good to go.
Curious for a bit more details about mobile radio installations? Check out our own Dan Maloney’s rundown on installing a discontinued (but perfectly serviceable) Yaesu FT-8900R.
One thought on “Fail Of The Week: Flipped Cable Leads To Fried Radio”
In looking at the blog written by the owner, the diode across the voltage regulator, if installed, would only protect the regulator during the few milliseconds of power down time. With reverse polarity 13.8V applied to the circuit, the diode would conduct, frying circuits used by the 3v3 bus. The only way the entire control head could be protected (ones that wouldn’t blow a fuse), would be to place a diode in series with the 10 Ohm resistor.
I am also surprised at the application of such a high voltage to a 3-pin 3v3 regulator. Generally, such a voltage drop would be asking for a failure of the regulator, or at the very least, running very hot.
