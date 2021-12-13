Join us on Wednesday, December 15 at noon Pacific for the Design for Test Hack Chat with Duncan Lowder!

If your project is at the breadboard phase, or even if you’ve moved to a PCB prototype, it’s pretty easy to know if it works. It either does what it’s supposed to do, or it doesn’t, and a few informal tests will probably tell you all you need to know. But once you scale up to production, the testing picture becomes quite different. How do you know you’re not shipping out a problem? And how do you make sure your testing process doesn’t become a bottleneck?

Answering questions like these can be difficult, which is why we’ve invited Duncan Lowder to come talk with us. He was a test lead at places like Glowforge and Sphero before founding FixturFab, where he’s working on ways to make hardware testing as easy as possible, no matter what scale you’re working at. We’ll learn all about how to make our designs easy to test right from the get-go and take the pain out of that bed of nails.

Our Hack Chats are live community events in the Hackaday.io Hack Chat group messaging. This week we’ll be sitting down on Wednesday, December 15 at 12:00 PM Pacific time. If time zones have you tied up, we have a handy time zone converter.