The End Of The Hackintosh Is Upon Us

From the very dawn of the personal computing era, the PC and Apple platforms have gone very different ways. IBM compatibles surged in popularity, while Apple was able to more closely guard the Macintosh from imitators wanting to duplicate its hardware and run its software.

Things changed when Apple announced it would hop aboard the x86 bandwagon in 2005. Soon enough was born the Hackintosh. It was difficult, yet possible, to run MacOS on your own computer built with the PC parts your heart desired.

Only, the Hackintosh era is now coming to the end. With the transition to Apple Silicon all but complete, MacOS will abandon the Intel world once more.

End Of An Era

2025 saw the 36th Worldwide Developers Conference take place in June, and with it, came the announcement of macOS Tahoe. The latest version of Apple’s full-fat operating system will offer more interface customization, improved search features, and the new attractive ‘Liquid Glass’ design language. More critically, however, it will also be the last version of the modern MacOS to support Apple’s now aging line of x86-based computers.

The latest OS will support both Apple Silicon machines as well as a small list of older Macs. Namely, if you’ve got anything with an M1 or newer, you’re onboard. If you’re Intel-based, though, you might be out of luck. It will run on the MacBook Pro 16 inch from 2019, as well as the MacBook Pro 13-inch from 2020, but only the model with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. It will also support iMacs and Mac Minis from 2020 or later. As for the Mac Pro, you’ll need one from 2019 or later, or 2022 or later for the Mac Studio.

Basically, beyond the release of Tahoe, Apple will stop releasing versions of its operating system for x86 systems. Going forward, it will only be compiling MacOS for ARM-based Apple Silicon machines.

How It Was Done

Of course, it’s worth remembering that Apple never wanted random PC builders to be able to run macOS to begin with. Yes, it will eventually stop making an x86 version of its operating system, but it had already gone to great lengths trying to stop macOS from running on non-authorized hardware. The dream of a Hackintosh was to build a powerful computer on the cheap, without having to pay Apple’s exorbitant prices for things like hard drive, CPU, and memory upgrades. However, you always had to jump through hoops, using hacks to fool macOS into running on a computer that Apple never built.

Installing macOS on a PC takes some doing.

Getting a Hackintosh running generally involved pulling down special patches crafted by a dedicated community of hackers. Soon after Apple started building x86 machines, hackers rushed to circumvent security features in what was then called Mac OS X, allowing it to run on non-Apple approved machines. The first patches landed just over a month after the first x86 Macs. Each subsequent Apple update to OS X locked things down further, only for the community to release new patches unlocking the operating system in quick succession. Sometimes this involved emulating the EFI subsystem which contemporary Macs used in place of a traditional PC’s BIOS. Sometimes it was involved as tweaking the kernel to stick to older SSE2 instructions when Apple’s use of SS3 instructions stopped the operating system running on older hardware. Depending on the precise machine you were building, and the version of OS X or MacOS that you hoped to run, you’d use different patches or hacks to get your machine booting, installing, and running to operating system.

Running a Hackintosh often involved dealing with limitations. Apple’s operating system was never intended to run on just any hardware, after all. Typical hurdles included having to use specific GPUs or WiFi cards, for example, since broad support for the wide range of PC parts just wasn’t there. Similarly, sometimes certain motherboards wouldn’t work, or would require specific workarounds to make Apple’s operating system happy in a particularly unfamiliar environment.

Of course, you can still build a Hackintosh today. Instructions exist for installing and running macOS Sequoia (macOS 15), macOS Sonoma (macOS 14), as well as a whole host of earlier versions all the way back to when it was still called Mac OS X. When macOS Tahoe drops later this year, the community will likely work to make the x86 version run on any old PC hardware. Beyond that, though, the story will end, as Apple continues to walk farther into its ARM-powered future.

Ultimately, what the Hackintosh offered was choice. It wasn’t convenient, but if you were in love with macOS, it let you do what Apple said was verboten. You didn’t have to pay for expensive first party parts, and you could build your machine in the manner to which you were accustomed. You could have your cake and eat it too, which is to say that you could run the Mac version of Photoshop because that apparently mattered to some people. Now, all that’s over, so if you love weird modifier keys on your keyboard and a sleek, glassy operating system, you’ll have to pay the big bucks for Apple hardware again. The Hackintosh is dead. Long live Apple Silicon, so it goes.